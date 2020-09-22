Kevin Johnston (right), manager of government and community relations at Duke Energy, presents 25 emergency storm kits to Jamey Henderson, executive director of Samaritan Caregivers, for senior homeowners served by Samaritan Caregivers. The waterproof bags contains a flashlight, whistle, emergency blanket, first aid kit, and an emergency preparedness checklist.
More from this section
- Old-age adages were funnier before I got old
- Western senior earns title of Distinguished Young Woman of Howard County
- Kokomo robotics company shifts gears during pandemic
- H.A.W.K. system increases student safety in crosswalk
- Covid Casualty: FCA employee Curtis Davis becomes 63rd resident to die from COVID-19
- Stay safe
- Patrons need to change password, PIN for new library catalog
- All Howard County schools offering free meals
- Ivy Tech Kokomo hosting Virtual Express Enrollment Week
- Bona Vista celebrates Direct Support Professional Week
Most Recent
- Husker games on the radio served as a lifeline for fans, learning experience for broadcasters
- A helping Hand: Son of 'Desert Swarm'-era offensive lineman hopes to contribute to Wildcats in 2021
- A helping Hand: Son of 'Desert Swarm'-era offensive lineman hopes to contribute to Wildcats in 2021
- Mizzou's Sinclair named SEC Freshman of the Week
- 70 years later, Allen family still has same season tickets at Memorial Stadium
- Amid juggling act with injuries, Packers continue to hold the line up front
- Moos on the radio: Big challenge to get logistics sorted out; Huskers, Iowa want to play Black Friday
- Do you need help because of COVID-19? You could qualify for money from this Idaho fund
- Old-age adages were funnier before I got old
- Millie Bobby Brown's pretend American accent
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three die in crash during Glenndale Days
- Victims in Glenndale Days plane crash named
- Daily arrest log – Sept. 18 to 20
- Plane crashes at Glenndale Airport
- Kristina R. Fernung
- Region man shot to death on Chicago's South Side
- Covid Casualty: FCA employee Curtis Davis becomes 63rd resident to die from COVID-19
- KPD investigates shots fired incident
- 13-year-old student nabbed in cyber attacks on Valpo schools, police say
- UPDATE: Backups continue after cleared semi accident on I-94, police say
Images
Videos
Collections
- First responders complete 911 Memorial Stair Climb
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Key Realty vs Hugh's Carwash
- Youth Sports Report - Russiaville - Martin Brothers vs Waddell's IGA
- LIberty Cup 2020 in photos
- Kokomo Perspective – September 16 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – September 23 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – September 2 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - Harvey Performance vs Stout and Son
- Fall Home & Garden 2020
- Badgers in the NFL: Check out top performances by former Wisconsin players in Week 2