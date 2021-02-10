In honor of Valentine’s Day, the staff at Bona Vista was asked what they love about their job and the agency. The response was overwhelming; so many people wanted to share their appreciation for their work and the people that we serve. Please enjoy some of the perspectives of their experiences with Bona Vista.

Brooklyn Dugdale has been with Bona Vista for seven years and is currently the therapy and special education manager for Positive Results for Kids pediatric therapies and the early childhood program.

“My job is challenging, demanding and rewarding,” said Dugdale. “Every day is something different. My team is encouraging and always willing to do what is best for the persons we serve.”

Chris Lowry is the coordinator in our Workforce Diversity department, has been with the agency for three years, and has the privilege of working with our employment services clients.

“I enjoy working at Bona Vista because it truly is rewarding to see the positive impact made in our (clients’) lives when they are given new opportunities,” said Lowry. “When someone has never had a job in the community because they were either too scared to try or were told that they couldn’t handle employment, to see them maintain that job for years is such an empowering feeling. The Bona Vista staff that I work with truly want what is best for the (clients) that they work with.”

Another staff member integral to our leadership team is Miriam O’Malley-Long, who has had the opportunity to experience Bona Vista from multiple departments over her seven years with Bona Vista and now serves as our vice president of quality assurance and training.

“I love the agency because we get to see the mission in action every day,” said O’Malley-Long. “The superhero staff are making a difference daily in the lives of some pretty fantastic, wonderful, fabulous, and awesome people. Bona Vista is such an asset because the programs and staff dedication give much needed support to many underserved members of our community.”

Bailley Maxwell brings a perspective from our early childhood department, where she has worked for the past eight years.

“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity that I have been given to work for the mission of Bona Vista Programs,” said Maxwell. “Every day I get to partner alongside people who have the heart and passion for serving others. My favorite part of any work day is the stories. I love to hear about the impacts being made in programs.

"However, the best part of any story is listening to our staff share about the journey. Bona Vista staff glow with pride when sharing about the successes of the children, adults, and families that they work with in our programs. Our community is a brighter place because of our staff who choose to dedicate their work to helping others reach their maximum potential. I am humbled and honored to say I get to be on the team at Bona Vista Programs.”

Located in the newly-renovated Crossing building is our assistant director of Adult Day Services, Courtney Butler.

“I love what I do for the chance to work with some pretty amazing individuals,” said Butler, who has been with Bona Vista for almost two years. “Coming to work each day, leaving all my troubles at the door to enhance and engage in our (clients) is why I am here. If I can make one small impact in one consumer’s life, it is all worth it. We are helping (clients) gain lifelong skills and friendships that they wouldn’t get at home; it’s worth it.”

Shannon Collins is our chief financial officer and eagerly reflected on her experience for the last eight years with Bona Vista.

“I love being a part of something that impacts so many good people’s lives in a positive way,” said Collins. “I love knowing that the leadership is very active at the state level, as well as local, working to obtain increased pay for our staff and increased benefits for our clients.”

The response from this project was overwhelmingly positive as the staff loves working for this agency. Our employees serve clients in their daily lives by working toward goals, teaching critical skills, and caring for children and adults with disabilities. The work is rewarding and essential; Bona Vista employees are changing lives every day. Happy Valentine’s Day from our team to you!

If you are interested in joining our team and making a difference in someone’s life, please apply at bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273 ext. 341.