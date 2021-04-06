Spring Cleaning: Detail shop manager recommends cleaning vehicles thoroughly in the spring to remove winter grime

Winter weather is hard on vehicles, and warmer temperatures provide a good opportunity for drivers to get rid of the salt and grime left behind that can cause lasting damage.

A good cleaning, inside and out, can protect a vehicle’s appearance and resale value, and it comes down to a wash – including underbody – wax, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, and wiping down surfaces. Glen Taylor, manager of Doc’s Detail, said the cleaning is straightforward and simple enough that people can do a lot of it on their own.

“Really that’s about it. There’s not a lot you have to do; you just got to do it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said to start with a good wash to remove salt and dirt leftover from the winter roads and he said, importantly, not to skip an underbody wash. Salt and grime build up under a vehicle and flip into the vehicle’s fender wells.

The salt, if not washed out, eventually will eat through the metal and lead to rust.

“You’ve seen the trucks and cars rusted out around the fender wells and panels and stuff, and that’s the reason why. People just don’t take care of that, and the salt and grime and stuff just eat away at the clear coat and the paint. It actually eats it from the inside out,” Taylor said.

In addition to a good wash, Taylor said to apply a good layer of wax, whether it’s a DIY job or professional. Wax helps to protect the clear coat and keep it from fading, cracking, and peeling. Without the clear coat intact, the vehicle’s paint can fade and lead to discoloration.

Taylor said wax that’s available in retail shops has improved over the years, making it easy for drivers to apply a solid layer of wax on their own. Taylor recommended spray wax.

“Some of the new spray-on wax that they have out now is great. They’ve really stepped up the game on that. Some people like to get a wax at a car wash between getting details, but if people just take the time, they can do it on their own. Just spray wax it, and wipe it down. It actually helps make the car still look nice and shiny and clean, and it does put a good little layer of wax on it,” Taylor said.

A vehicle’s interior also needs TLC after winter. With salt and grime being tracked in, Taylor said it’s important to thoroughly vacuum and clean the carpet and floor mats. If salt is left in the carpet, it can crystalize and become hard to remove.

“It actually gets really hard. I’ve had it to where it’s almost like a rock bonded in there, and you’ve just got to start scrubbing and scrubbing and scrubbing it. I’ve actually had them in there so bad that you couldn’t even hardly get it out,” he said. “It just seems like it gets wet and dries and wet and dries, and when it does, it just forms into rocks.”

In addition, Taylor recommended wiping down all surfaces. For leather seats, a conditioner should be applied to keep them from drying out and cracking, as well as to protect them from sun damage.

All in all, Taylor said a little bit of effort goes a long way in keeping a vehicle looking good.

“You always have to properly maintain and keep your vehicle washed and waxed and clean,” he said.