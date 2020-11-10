Sport Clips celebrates Veterans Day with 'Help a Hero'

Sport Clips will recognize Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, when the company will donate $1 per haircut service nationwide to support “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans and give free haircuts to active duty military and veterans.
The program is in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) and has raised nearly $8 million for military scholarships, helping more than 1,750 veterans with education expenses needed for civilian careers.
Since 2007, Sport Clips locations across the country have worked to support U.S. service members and veterans through Help A Hero.
This year’s goal this year is to raise $1 million, which will afford scholarships of up to $5,000 for service members and veterans who are pursuing an education at post-secondary institutions and trade schools.
Sport Clips was founded by Air Force Veteran Gordon Logan. As the company's chairman, he has a special place in his heart for active duty military and veterans. He serves on the VFW Foundation Board and is an International Franchise Association VetFran committee member. Sport Clips is the official haircutter of the VFW.
Sports Clips is located at 2028 S. Reed Road in Kokomo. For more information, call 765-450-6882.