Soupley’s raises $1M for Bona Vista

Since 1995, Soupley’s Wine and Spirits has hosted The Greatest Spectacle in Tasting to raise money for Bona Vista Programs. This month’s golf outing increased the total amount raised to over the $1 million mark.
Traditionally, the Soupley’s Greatest Spectacle in Tasting is hosted during the month of May. This popular evening has featured an array of samples from alcohol vendors and restaurants, with proceeds benefitting Bona Vista. Due to the pandemic, though, Soupley’s has switched gears for its philanthropy in 2020 and 2021 to focus on a more socially distanced fundraiser with the golf outing.
Soupley’s Birdies, Bourbons & Beers Golf Classic was Friday, Aug. 27 at Wildcat Creek Golf Course. It was a nine-hole outing, including lunch and alcohol tastings on the course. The new addition to this year’s event was the after-party, which featured more alcohol samples as well as tastings from local restaurants.
The weather was perfect for this year’s outing and the turnout was a success. Soupley’s presented a first class event for a great cause, as we have come to expect from their community involvement. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of relaxing with golf, games, prizes, silent auction and, of course, a variety of refreshments all while raising money for Bona Vista.
The partnership offered by Soupley’s Wine and Spirits has helped provide services for the children and adults with disabilities at Bona Vista. This year’s golf outing fundraiser brought our community another enjoyable event, and the Rayl family was present all day to play golf and celebrate the success with event guests.
On behalf of the Bona Vista family of clients and staff members, thank you to Soupley’s Wine and Spirits, owners David and Kyle Rayl, for their continued support of our agency and those we serve. Their heart for the people of Kokomo and Howard County is evident through their generosity. It is because of Bona Vista supporters like the Rayl family that we are able to provide services to our clients and this community.