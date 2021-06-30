Soupley’s Wine and Spirits will host the second annual golf event fundraiser with all proceeds benefitting the children and adults at Bona Vista Programs. Birdies, Bourbons & Beer Golf Classic is on Friday August 27 at Wildcat Creek Golf Course.
We are excited for this year’s event, after the popularity and success of last year’s outing. It will be a nine-hole foursome tournament starting at 12:00 p.m. with lunch. Tee off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and the afternoon will be full of extra fun for our participating teams. Located throughout the course will be beer and wine tastings provided by Soupley’s as well as multiple games and contests.
New this year, Soupley’s is presenting a tastings after-party. Since our beloved annual community event, Soupley’s Greatest Spectacle in Tasting, was canceled this year due to the pandemic we will bring a taste of it to Birdies, Bourbons & Beers. The after-party will feature five local restaurants offering tastings of their signature dishes, as well as popular bourbon vendors providing samples. Event guests can look forward to rounding out their afternoon of golf with great food and drinks, music and a silent auction. The after-party is open to the public and tickets will be for sale at the door for $25 for anyone that wants to join the event but not play golf.
Birdies, Bourbons & Beers would not be possible without the support of our valued sponsors including Smith Financial, the main event sponsor. Bona Vista is incredibly thankful to all of our sponsors including Sycamore Financial, Baker Contracting, Beckley Office Equipment, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, JA Benefits, Monroe Custom Homes, Kokomo New Car Dealers Association, Blue & Company, Alicia Boyd, CPA PC, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, Community First Bank of Indiana and Mid America Beverage.
Sponsorships are still available and many include a foursome team. Last year’s outing sold out, so it is proven to be a great opportunity for exposure for businesses and organizations that sponsor. Please contact Tiffany Damitz at tdamitz@bonavista.org or 765-457-8273 for more information about the levels available.
Also, speaking of selling out last year: interested golfers need to reserve their foursome now! Registration is $300 per team and is open online at bonavista.org or by contacting Tiffany Damitz, again at tdamitz@bonavista.org or 765-457-8273. Birdies, Bourbons & Beers is definitely a can’t-miss event if you love golf, drinks or fun.
Thank you so much to Kyle and Lisa Rayl at Soupley’s Wine and Spirits for continuing their tradition of supporting Bona Vista. By presenting Birdies, Bourbons & Beers they are providing the community a much-needed summer afternoon of relaxing and fun, as well as an opportunity to get involved in supporting Bona Vista Programs.