Son of murdered Kokomo man remembers him as 'loving'

Living in Nebraska, Johnny Vincent got to see his father, Dennis Vincent, once or twice a year. One of those visits was set for the week after Dennis was shot dead in Kokomo earlier this month.
On March 6, Vincent got the news that his father was murdered, and it came as a shock to the 21-year-old. With the news of his dad’s death, his plans shifted from traveling to Kokomo to go on a fishing trip with his father to now traveling to Kokomo to take care of his father's funeral arrangements.
“I was in shock. I didn’t believe it at first, and it hurt me. I’m still hurt,” Vincent said.
Vincent now is raising funds through Go Fund Me to pay for his dad’s cremation. Currently, $643 has been donated, and Vincent still is waiting to be able to cremate his father until he’s able to pay for it.
His father’s death marked the end of several years he and Vincent spend rebuilding their relationship after they reconnected when Vincent turned 18.
“When I was little, he had a really rough patch in his life, so he hit that bad part in his life where he didn’t want me seeing that as a little boy. I was like 7 or 8, in the fourth grade, and he decided he didn’t want me seeing that and left,” Vincent said.
The pair didn’t communicate for several years, but Vincent remembered his father, who left with nothing, reaching out to him on a few of his birthdays. When Vincent turned 18, he made a point to reconnect with his father, and they began making up for lost time. Vincent said every phone call with his dad would start and end with his dad asking him how he’s doing and what he's doing.
With Vincent living in Nebraska and Dennis in Indiana, they spent a lot of time on the phone, and they would watch football together, rooting for their respective teams, the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers.
“He would keep up with my team, and I would keep up with his. I kind of made fun of his team, and then he’d make fun of my team for not making the playoffs,” Vincent said.
Dennis also was knowledgeable and passionate about trading cards, specifically Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, and he passed that onto Vincent. Vincent said anytime he’d get a new trading card, he’d send a photo of it to his dad, and his dad would look it up and tell him how much it was worth, what it was, and what it did.
Dennis began collecting the cards in 1998 and had upwards of 6,000 of them. When Vincent arrived in Kokomo, he saw that his dad had an unopened pack of trading cards marked 2020. They were the first set for the year, Vincent said.
“He never got to open it, but I knew what that meant,” Vincent said. “That meant he was waiting to open it because he was probably waiting for me to get here, and he was going to open them with me. He told me he wanted to give me all of those cards at one point when he passed, and I got all those cards. They mean a lot.”
Before Dennis' passing, he had worked for Bay Logistics, building transmissions for FCA US, Vincent said. He loved the job, and, above all, Vincent said he wants people to remember his father as a loving man.
“He’s honestly a loving guy. He’s one of those guys who you show him respect, and he’ll give you respect. He loves his family more than anybody in this world, especially me and his brothers. He loves fishing, absolutely loves fishing, and he loved working,” Vincent said.
A man was arrested for the slaying of Dennis, and Vincent said that gives him a small sense of peace.
Donations to help pay for Dennis’ cremation can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dennis-vincent-final-expenses