Are you receiving as many unappreciated surprises as we've had recently?

When I was a child and learned about “The Three Pigs,” it never occurred to me that I’d ever think I might be like one of those pigs. However, that day has come. The only difference is the big, bad wolf was on the outside of the pigs’ homes as he yelled, “I’ll huff and I’ll puff and I’ll blow your house down.”

Our big bad wolf doesn’t threaten to destroy our house. He’s inside and has no plans to leave. What really bothers us is that he has control of our telephone.

Long ago we learned never to answer any unavailable or anonymous calls. When toll free calls appeared, no problems surfaced immediately because they were from our doctors or mail order pharmacy. Unfortunately, many of those calls are now from robots.

We don’t need an alarm clock. Calls begin when I’m still asleep. We’ve learned not to answer and to respond only after the caller leaves a message and a number we may decide to dial later. Unless we recognize the number, wireless calls are now ignored

Slowly, but surely, we’re learning to live with our phone until something unexpected comes along.

Last week the phone rang. It was a wireless call that indicated the caller was a student I’d had more than 50 years ago. This happened a few years back, and it was wonderful to learn all that student had accomplished after leaving sixth grade. Instead of waiting to hear the new message, I foolishly answered. It turned out not to be a long, lost student but someone who wanted my Medicare number! How did the phone come up with a former student’s correct name? Recently we had been warned in an email not to give our Medicare to anyone except our doctors. When I said I didn’t have the desired card handy, the caller said she’s wait until it was found. After I told her I didn’t know where it was, she informed me my social security number would be an acceptable substitute! She thought surely I knew what it was. By this time, I realized giving her any information was a bad idea and hung up.

A short time later the phone rang again. Supposedly the caller was from one of the hospitals in Kokomo. By this time, I’d finally learned my lesson and let the phone ring.

During the last few years we’ve received too many unappreciated calls. One was from a credit card company that informed us we had spent more than the amount we were allowed to charge. When I called, the lady at the credit card company said she’d received calls all day about overused cards, and none of them were true.

I wonder why elderly people are so often targeted. At least we haven’t had a call from the credit card company asking us if we had used our credit card to purchase a motorcycle in another state. That happened to a good friend recently, and the purchase was canceled immediately.