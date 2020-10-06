Are there activities you try to avoid because you dislike them? Our younger granddaughter is always happy and sharing that happiness with others. She doesn’t understand when I say there are three things I hate to do.
She can’t believe I dislike shampooing my hair. Her hair is thick, beautiful, and much longer than mine. She has no problem when she takes her daily bath and includes washing her hair. There’s no doubt I’m losing hair rapidly. When it’s shampooed, too much hair disappears down the drain. A new dermatologist suggests using Rogaine 5% daily for men to decrease hair loss. Time will tell if her suggestion is a satisfactory solution for hair loss.
Hating to see, smell, or taste food is the second problem. Our internist made it possible for a dietitian to give instructions that would help eliminate this. Due to heart surgery, salt is extremely limited. That results in meat no longer tasting good. If I consume even a small amount, it’s a reminder of my childhood when I’d watch my father’s cattle lick a block of salt in the pasture field. I dislike feeling as if I’m cow when there is even a small amount of salt on my food.
Because I take Warfarin to prevent blood from being too thin or thick, most green vegetables and all members of the cabbage family have to be avoided. That leaves carrots and potatoes as the vegetables that are safe to consume. For several years I enjoyed Ensure, but it has too much Vitamin K. Now it’s no longer acceptable. Diverticulitis creates problems with most foods I like unless they can be altered easily. Removing the skin on grapes and seeds on strawberries turned out to be so time consuming that I graduated from doing that in a couple of days. It’s much easier to settle for ice cream.
Pecans have always been a favorite food. I was upset when told to stop eating them. That’s when our son said to put only one half of a pecan in my mouth, chew it until it was like mush, and then swallow it. So far that is working, and it’s a great way to consume needed protein.
When I was younger and eating lots of food, it was almost impossible to lose weight even though the effort was being made. Now I’m discovering it’s much more difficult to gain than to lose weight.
The third disliked activity is placing medicine in containers for three weeks at a time. At first I tried this for only one week, but those seven days passed much too rapidly. Breakfast medicine is to be consumed with the meal. Evening medicine is more critical. Part of it can be taken with the meal, and part of it is consumed at bedtime. Then there is the medicine that should be taken in the middle of the night with a glass of water and another to take 20 minutes before breakfast. Rules for taking medicine cause me to understand why elderly people may need to have someone check the medicine they consume.