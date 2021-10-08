Solidarity Community FCU expands and prepares for annual Halloween festivities

Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union is close to celebrating a full year of its new branch being open. The anniversary has been heralded by membership expansions and a festive Halloween trunk-or-treat.

“We love to brag about our new full service branch on the west side,” Diana Tenbrook, vice president of marketing at Solidarity, said. “We tried to open it in June of 2020, and it was only open nine days until we had to close it because of the pandemic.”

Luckily the new branch was able to reopen near the end of 2020. Tenbrook said the west side location, located at 214 N. Dixon Rd., offers members the same experiences as the main branch.

“We’re very proud of that service. It’s just like coming to our main office where members an walk in apply for an auto loan, a personal loan, a mortgage loan, or a home equity loan. We have loan experts there as well as member service people who can help them with online and mobile banking. We have our tellers, and it has drive-up that has extended hours on Fridays just like our main office. I think it’s just a very convenient place for our members to do their banking services with us,” Tenbrook said.

The new branch is not the only expansion the credit union has seen recently. On Sept. 23, Solidarity announced a field of membership expansion, which means, “anyone that lives, works, worships, or attends school in, and businesses, and other legal entities located in the counties of Clinton, White & Carroll in Indiana have been added to Solidarity’s Charter,” according to a press release sent by the credit union.

Solidarity previously served Howard, Tipton, Miami, and Cass counties, and the expansion will open membership up to an even larger area of central Indiana and expand on its base of over 26,000 members.

Tenbrook said the credit union has some exciting events on the calendar for its members.

“For Halloween last year we did a drive through trunk-or-treat at our main office location. We’re doing that again this year on Saturday, Oct. 30,” Tenbrook said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In the past, Solidarity has thrown large Halloween parties at the Kokomo Event Center. Tenbrook said they would blow up huge inflatables for the kids to play on and businesses would set up booths with decorations.

She said one of the biggest events was the costume contest, which had over 500 kids over five different age groups. There were three prize levels in each age category, and the people from around the city were asked to judge.

“Things are just so uncertain with health and safety right now,” Tenbrook said. “We have all those kids in one place. With them not being vaccinated yet, or people just not wanting to get vaccinated, which is their choice, we feel like we need to keep it covid-safe.”

The trunk-or-treat event will be held at Solidarity. Tenbrook said that regardless of precautions, the event will be festive.

“We have employees that volunteer the trunks of their cars and we decorate, and we decorate those to be very attractive. We have inflatables blown up in the yard, and we have some Halloween decorations for the kids to enjoy as they drive around the credit union back yard. Then they go through our drive up lane, and we are there with all the candy. All the families have to do is open their door and we put it right in their bags,” Tenbrook said. “The kids last year arrived in full costume, which was awesome.”

This is one that we’ve had to revise a little bit, but we still want to let the community know that we’re out here doing something to hopefully make you happy and take your mind off all the worries in the world.