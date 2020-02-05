PROGRESS — Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union breaks ground on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the site of the new Dixon Road branch. The new facility will replace the current Dixon Square shopping center location. (Pictured) Lewis Hall, board member; Richard Floyd, board member; Kim Graves, branch manager; Amy Benner, executive VP; Melissa Domingues, president/CEO; Vince Holt, chairman of the board of directors; Glenn Rodgers, vice chair of the board; Tonya Stephenson, board member; Diana TenBrook, vice president
