‘So far, so good’ for Forty and Eight in pandemic year

Forty and Eight Voiture 1103 has been limited by COVID-19 this year, but that doesn’t mean the veterans' organization hasn’t continued operations throughout the pandemic.

Four $1,000 college scholarships were given out earlier this year as a part of the Forty and Eight’s nurses' training program for nursing students entering their second year of school. Voiture Child Welfare Director Norm Crawford said that’s been the focus for the last couple of years, among other programs, including supporting a family for Christmas.

“We’re getting ready for Christmastime here. We picked a family that we’re going to support for Christmas this year that needs a little bit of help, you know,” he said. “We’re doing things like that, anything that has something to do with children, as far as the Child Welfare program. That’s what that is all about.”

Projects that are big enough for the Forty and Eight are brought to the national Forty and Eight organization and funded by the Ardery Trust Fund, which Crawford said can be used to pay back the local Voiture organizations.

Another local program that’s still around is the Flags for First-Graders program. For that program, members of the organization educate youth on patriotism, Americanism, and what the flag represents in local elementary schools.

There have been no promenades, or meetings, though because of the virus and general age of the veterans involved, Crawford said. In addition, most of the organization’s fund raisers have been put on hold.

“We have terrific programs. Of course this COVID thing has put a stunt on just about all of our activities this year, but hopefully next year we can get going again,” he said.

Voiture 1103 raises funds by selling pins. For example, there’s a Child Welfare pin, as well as an Americanism pin and POW pin. Right now this is how most funds are being raised for the organization, Crawford said. The virus has affected the normal amount of money brought in, but according to Crawford, the group is doing well, all things considered.

“So far, so good. We do have several fund raiser things that are going on in our club. One of them is open to the public. We have gift cards from Marie’s Car Wash, and they’re $20. If you buy one of those the club gets $10, and that’s going toward our Child Welfare and our nurses' training program,” Crawford said.

The Voiture 1103 group has been a staple in Kokomo for many years, he said. He loves being a part of the group and encourages any veteran who is interest to reach out and get more information.

To be admitted to the group, you must be invited by a current member.

“To me, it’s a great honor, I’m very humbled by it. I like being around other veterans, and it’s a great bunch of guys. We have terrific programs,” he said. “If you happen to know a member of the Forty and Eight and are curious about what the Forty and Eight is, just ask them about it, and you could possibly be asked to become a member.”

Crawford hopes to see younger veterans get involved, and he knows it may take a while for veterans to find time to join. But as the members get older, the group is looking for the next generation to step up and get involved.

“We understand it. We’re aware of these young veterans, and we were years ago ourselves. It took us a while to get involved in these things. We were busy working, busy with life, and we understand that. But that’s our focus, not just the Forty and Eight’s focus. That’s the Legion, DAV. We’re looking for the next generation to step up to the plate and keep us going,” Crawford said.