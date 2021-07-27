Kokomo, pull those wigs down from the shelf.

Kokomo Pride welcomes Drag queens Glinda B. Fierce, Ava and Venus to town as co-hosts for the High Elegance Drag Show on August 13 at The Hobson. Tickets are $15.

For Fierce, performing for a city like Kokomo offers many opportunities a larger city doesn’t, and that makes her excited for the show. “I prefer small towns. I have this motto: small town drag, big impact,” she said. “Sometimes I am the first queer person someone has seen.”

Fierce discovered drag at the age of 21 while at a bar. She saw “these beautiful queer people” on stage and, after watching an energetic and uninhibited performance, understood that queer people didn’t have to hide. “People are living their truth in a very bold way,” she said. “That’s when I fell in love with drag and decided I wanted to do it.”

Now Fierce is the inspiration to others.

“Drag is such an important part of [the LGBTQIA+] community and culture because drag queens have historically been out front and vocal advocates,” said Austin Mariasy, director of Kokomo Pride, noting that The Stonewall riot was led by Black transgender drag queens—including Marsha P. Johnson, an influence to Fierce.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Mariasy hopes to continue the momentum Kokomo Pride has had in the last few months. In July, Pride hosted a car wash that brought out 70 customers. The event was held in the Kokomo Municipal Stadium parking lot and was sponsored by over 10 community partners. Prior to that, another drag show at Sun King sold out, leaving Mariasy to turn people away at the door. The organization also now has a home office thanks to a donation from Moore’s Home Health and Medical Supply.

Mariasy and Fierce both expect a big turnout for the show, which will feature seven drag queens performing during a 2-3 hour experience. The show’s theme is high fashion and attendees are encouraged to dress up. Mariasy warned that if you are shy it is best to stay near the back—drag queens love to interact with their audience—but otherwise expect “a totally open and welcoming environment.”

“You are going to see art, you are going to see powerful queer people living their truth,” said Fierce. “You are going to see high energy, you’re gonna see flips, you’re gonna see splits, you’re gonna see the whole she-bang.”

Kura Bolinger, venue director at The Hobson, is excited to present the show. "At The Hobson, our doors are open to love,” she said. “We are proud to have been able to find a variety of ways to support and uplift Kokomo Pride and their important mission. Hosting Kokomo Pride for Kokomo's largest ever drag show is both a privilege and an exciting opportunity to welcome the community back into our space."

“Drag is everything all at once,” Fierce said. “Drag is a form of protest for queer people. Drag is something that makes me stronger, drag is a form of self-improvement, drag is art, drag is purpose. I love doing it. It’s always been the people who do drag at the frontlines, and I want to be at the frontlines because I want to drive change and change the narrative around queer people and make it better and safer for everyone who comes after me.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://kokomopride.lgbt/product/tickets/.