Six Northwestern students advance to state science fair

Six Northwestern students are taking their science fair projects to the next level after placing first in regionals late last month and advancing to state.

The students, one sophomore and five freshmen, will present their projects virtually on March 27 at the 33rd annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair. Top finishers will earn a spot among more than 1,500 students worldwide at the prestigious ISEF Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

For student Aubrey Evilsizer, it’s another chance to get to that level. Last year, Evilsizer earned one of those prestigious spots at the international fair as a freshman for her project that explored sulforaphane’s effects on bacterial growth. However, the international fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s hoping she does as well at state this year as she did last and gets another shot at internationals.

“Getting to go to state again, I’m really grateful for the opportunity because you never know what will happen,” she said.

This year, Evilsizer expanded on last year’s project by testing the effects of sulforaphane on plants by giving them agrobacterium tumefaciens, which is known to cause tumors in glycine max, more commonly known as soybean plants. She hoped to discover whether the sulforaphane would suppress tumorical growth. Her research showed that it did.

“So sulforaphane does suppress tumorical growth on a plant, which leads me to believe that sulforaphapne could suppress tumor growth in animals and humans,” she said. “So next year I’d like to test the effects of sulforaphane on tumors inside the human body.”

To do this, she hopes to work in a collegiate lab and test the effects on mice.

Freshman Kelsey Avery, an avid member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America, used her project to help her decide whether she was feeding her goats the right feed. She takes 10 goats to the Howard County 4-H Fair each year and wanted to make sure they’re as healthy, strong, and big as they can be based on their diet.

She tested two protein supplements on the growth of baby goats to see whether their weight and length would be affected. She used a premade food available at farm stores and her family’s farm personal recipe in which they decide the ingredients and have it made.

From November until the beginning of February, she weighed, measured, and took the temperatures of the baby goats twice a week. She found that her farm’s recipe contributed more to the length of the animals, while the premade food contributed more to the weight.

“So I’ve concluded from that that my farm’s recipe has more calcium, and the premade food has more fat,” she said. “So of course more research of the ingredients would need to be studied to officially be able to conclude that, but just from my data and collections, that’s what I’ve gathered.”

Next, Avery plans to do this experiment again with a bigger sample size. This project included nine kids, but in the fall, Avery said she should have roughly 30 goats. For that experiment, she plans to also mix the feeds as another test group.

She’s looking forward to taking her research to the state science fair.

“I’m really grateful to go to state because I did not expect this. I did not expect to win Howard County. I did not expect to do well at regionals, and this is just a blessing. I hope I can advance to international,” she said.

For freshman Jeffrey White, a golfer, he tested different golf balls to see if the size of the dimpling would affect how far the balls went. He built a machine to shoot the golf balls from and measured the distance and the curvature of the flight.

He hypothesized that the smallest change in dimple size should drastically change the distance and curvature. However, he found that differences in dimpling didn’t affect the distance and only slightly affected the curvature of the flight.

Freshman Gavin Padfield tested the environmental impacts different chemicals could have on organisms by adding chemicals commonly found in drinking water to water. He found that iron and copper killed the organisms.

“That’s a bad thing if these chemicals are found in the water that we drink. They could have effects on us too, of course,” he said.

Padfield was inspired to conduct this research after reading an article about a contaminated water plume in Kokomo.

Ricky Larrison had a lot of fun with his project. After consistently losing to his grandmother in tic-tac-toe, he sought to find the best overall starting position in the classic game to up his odds of winning. Using a computer program, he ran through different game scenarios to reach his conclusion.

“A lot of people think the best place to start is right in the middle, which proved to tie the game a lot more,” he said. “But the corners are going to be your best position to go for, so it’s the top left, top right, bottom left, or bottom right that showed the most promising results.”

He hasn’t been able to play against his grandmother lately due to COVID-19, but he’s hoping to be able to challenge her again with this knowledge in hand.

Freshman Anna Grube, for her project, tested different herbs on the growth of stress-induced bacteria to see if the herbs would stop the growth of the bacteria. She tested rosemary, basil, and turmeric and found that turmeric made a “substantial” difference in bacterial growth.

“From that I concluded that turmeric would be good against preventing stress-induced bacteria growth,” she said.

Grube said the project was enlightening as she’d done similar research prior with other herbs and didn’t see clear evidence of their impact on bacteria.

Students who place at state and advance to the international science fair have the opportunity to earn scholarships, tuition grants, internships, and industry recognition.