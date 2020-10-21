If we have Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Grandparent’s Day, why not create Sister’s-in-Law Day? It could be a special time to show our appreciation for them.

Although I never had a “real” sister, my sister-in-law is even better. However, there have been times she’s acted like a sister. Once she announced she’d pray for me when she returned home because of my driving. She goes slowly. I don’t. Apparently she has kept her word because I’ve never had a serious accident and have received only one ticket — not that I haven’t deserved more. Hopefully, she’ll continue to keep that promise.

If life becomes hectic, she makes appreciated suggestions. Once, when I was rushing around — not getting everything finished, she pointed out she accomplished just as much with far less effort. She said, while I was running around in circles, she walked a straight line. The older I become the less I accomplish despite the fact I’m trying to walk a straight line.

Her two sons are older than ours. She has shared wise advice about rearing sons. Years ago, when she and I were misbehaving, my mother remarked, “I hope you two have five daughters who behave just like you do!” I’ve since decided two sons are definitely equal to five daughters. Unfortunately, mother didn’t live to see her dream come true.

My sister-in-law shares new recipes to help improve my cooking skills. Her “taste thrills,” when our sons were young, weren’t as popular as hamburgers and French fries, but her meals were much healthier. Now these sons are mature enough to appreciate different foods.

Although born a Hoosier, she has lived in Mississippi more than 50 years and has become a gracious southern lady. When she entertains, it’s with sterling, crystal, china, and linen napkins. Our guests are lucky to find Betty Crocker stainless steel, Corelle dishes, ordinary glasses from garage sales, and paper napkins.

Her lengthy letters especially were appreciated when we faced challenges that accompanied taking care of an elderly father whose health was failing.

My sister-in-law possesses unbelievable ability. To complete his Ph.D., my brother had to learn two foreign languages. She helped him meet this requirement successfully by enrolling in French and German classes. How many wives would do that?

After my brother had bypass heart surgery, she protected him by suggesting he come home each working day, requiring him to lie down to rest, taking the phone off the hook, and placing it under a pillow to prevent disturbances. In later years she cared for him 24/7. How she did this so perfectly and with such patience is incredible. Thanks to her, my brother lived to be 89. Such longevity is unheard of in our family.

Now that she’s losing weight, and I remain Miss Hippo, she’s sending me a new wardrobe. She says she’s fortunate to be in our family. We feel it’s our good fortune to have her as a family member. She’s unbelievably terrific!