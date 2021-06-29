Sister Hazel looks forward to opening Haynes- Apperson Festival

After a year of not being able to perform live shows, Sister Hazel is looking forward to getting back out and entertaining crowds, and Foster Park is among one of its first venues to perform since COVID-19 put a halt on concerts.

Sister Hazel, the American rock band that got its start in 1993 and charted hit after hit in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, will headline the first day of the Haynes-Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Thursday, July 1. Mark Trojanowski, the band’s longtime drummer, said he’s looking forward to a return to live performances.

“We did several livestreams last year, and it was fun and good for us and our fans to be able to connect … but it’s definitely not the same,” Trojanowski said. “Getting to be back out on the road as we have the last couple of weeks has been great. [Livestreams] aren’t the same thing as interacting with people in the show, so glad that we’re able to do that again.”

While the band has been together for almost 30 years, the members never stop working to put out new music, even amid a pandemic. Last year, Sister Hazel wrote and recorded “When Love Takes Hold” by piecing together recordings from each of the members since COVID-19 protocols prevented the group from working together in the studio.

Trojanowski recorded the drum parts in Nashville, and other parts were recorded in Virginia and Florida. It was a brand-new was of making music, but Trojanowski said he was proud of the finished product and the teamwork it took to make it happen.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“It turned out great, and we have a cool video with all of our families that’s out there as well. So it was a good project to do over the last year,” he said.

The drummer said the Kokomo audience can expect to hear both old and new songs amid an energetic show on July 1. Brand-new music will include the aforementioned “When Love Takes Hold” and “You Won’t See Me Again,” mixed in with former chart-toppers like “All for You,” a song that landed the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Adult 40 chart in 1997.

Since joining the group in 1995, Trojanowski said his career with Sister Hazel has been rewarding. When asked if there was a moment he felt like he “made it” in the industry, he said it was more of a realization that everything was going well.

“I think anytime that you can go out and do what you love to do, whether it’s making music or something else, and actually have people come out and support that and be able to make a living off of it, I would say that describes things are going well for you,” he said. “We had a lot of great opportunities around the country and played in a lot of big shows in front of thousands of people and played Red Rocks and other venues.

“But I think the biggest thing is just for, year after year, having fans come out to our shows and sing all the lyrics back to us and getting inspirational stories of people tattooing our lyrics onto their body or other people just writing us and telling us how our music has enriched them and affected them in a positive way is great.”

The concert is free, though VIP tickets are for sale for $20, and takes place July 1 in Foster Park. Sister Hazel headlines the first day of the Haynes-Apperson Festival. On Saturday, July 2, Here Come the Mummies will headline before Three Dog Night wraps of the festival on July 3. VIP tickets for all five concerts are $50. Tickets can be purchased at The Wyman Group and Palmer’s Jewelry.