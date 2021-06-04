Sign up for KHCPL's Summer Reading Program

Tails & Tales is the theme for Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, which kicks off on June 8.
Earning prizes for reading has never been easier. People of all ages can sign up for the Summer Reading Program at any KHCPL location, the kickoff, or online through Beanstack.
On the gameboard, participants move ahead every time they read 20 minutes at a time. At four of the stops along the way, participants earn prizes. If participants do all the reading to work their way across every stop on the gameboard, they'll also earn an entry for a grand prize.
There are different grand prizes for each age group. In the past, they’ve included prizes such as gift baskets chock-full of goodies, bicycles, gift cards, and anime-themed mystery boxes – just to name a few.
Summer Reading Program registration on Beanstack is a convenient online (and mobile) method for logging reading time during the 2021 Summer Reading Program. Participants can get started by visiting khcpl.beanstack.org or downloading the Beanstack app (by Zoobean) through the app store on any iPhone or Android device.
The app will walk users through a quick initial setup of locating the library (Kokomo-Howard County Public Library) and creating an account before selecting the 2021 SRP from the available challenges. Users also can call or visit their favorite library location for help recovering previous account information or for help signing up.