Shows will go on

The Kokomo Civic Theatre returns to action after a long COVID-19 absence with two Curtain Call performances.

More than 60 young adults and children from around Howard County will come together on Aug. 13-14 for a performance of “The Little Mermaid” at Northwestern High School. A week later on Aug. 20-21, the group will do a benefit performance of “Steel Magnolias” at the Elite Banquet Center. The performance is a benefit for Curtain Call and will be catered by The Windmill Grill.

Jeremy Leazenby Bruce, who took over as executive director of Curtain Call one month before the pandemic hit, is excited for a proper return to stage after multiple cancellations throughout last year (Curtain Call did get to perform “Nonsense in the Northwoods” in Highland Park over the summer).

“We wanted to have an official relaunch,” Leazenby Bruce said. “And that’s where we got into ‘The Little Mermaid.’ So this is probably the biggest name show that Curtain Call has done in its history.”

Olivia Steele and Cora Kendall, both performers, have participated in school plays during the pandemic, but both are excited to get back to acting for a full audience.

Steele, 13, from Northwestern School Corp., will play the leading role of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.” An actor since kindergarten, she recalled dancing around her home and her mother thinking she belonged on stage. Her mother was right.

Kendall, 17, from Eastern Howard School Corp., plays Sebastian the Crab. She discovered theater in middle school when she was asked to fill in for a missing cast member while waiting on a friend to finish rehearsal.

“I read for a part and I was like, ‘Oh, man! I really want to do this,’” she said.

“The Little Mermaid” tells the story of Ariel’s interest in the human world. Trouble comes when she falls in love with Prince Eric and makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to experience human life. Compared to the popular Disney film, the play features more songs, new characters, and extended roles for some of the cast members.

“Everyone has more character development,” Steele said. “Everyone has more of a story.”

While Kendall is especially exited for audiences to see the show’s costumes, she is eager to share the onstage excitement and drama with an audience.

“Theater is a universal way to bring people together,” she said. “There are not many places where someone can sit in an audience and feel every single emotion in a couple of hours. That’s the magic of it: People can actually go through things with the actors, especially in live theater.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In “Steel Magnolias,” Annelle arrives in Louisiana and begins working at a beauty shop, becoming friends with the women who visit. The story unfolds over the course of a year and explores the women’s lives.

“I think this is a really great opportunity to show the community that the Kokomo theater group is still strong,” said Amanda Marvin, co-director of “Steel Magnolias.” “We’re not going to be stopped. We want to get back out there.”

Michael Marvin, also co-directing “Steel Magnolias” with his wife and Dustin Huddleston, noted sporting events have continued and it was important that kids who are in the arts have the same opportunities.

“Steel Magnolias” will be the first benefit performance with an all high school cast. Five “Little Mermaid” cast members will also perform a week later in the play with only three days of rehearsal time.

“This is a great opportunity for those high school kids,” said Amanda. ”They’ve seen the last two benefits be [performed by] adult actors. So for them to feel like they have this trust in them — that we feel that we trust them to pull this off — is really cool.”

Curtain Call works to “educate, foster creativity, and enrich the lives of youth and adults through participation in the theater arts.”

Kristina Dutton, parent of two performers — Alia, 14, and Hadie, 8, of Eastern Howard School Corp. — has seen the benefits firsthand. She said participating in theater had helped her children be involved with the community and make friends from different schools. She also said acting gives kids a big boost in confidence. She loved seeing the girls transform into new personalities on stage.

“The whole reason that we do this is to give [kids] opportunities,” Michael Marven said. “Getting to see the kids flex that muscle is rewarding.”

“It’s nice to finally do live theater again,” said Huddleston. “A lot of our kids have been craving it. When we said we were doing ‘Steel Magnolias’ the girls said, ‘So can we do both? We can do both right?’ We’re really excited we can do these shows in a safe way and still promote live theater.”

Grants for the performances come from the Children’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Howard County and Republic Services Charitable Foundation. Republic Services helped fund the rental of professionally painted backdrops.

Tickets for “The Little Mermaid” are $15 and available online at kcctc.booktix.com or calling 765-236-6522. The performance takes place in the Northwestern Auditorium, 3431 N. 400 West, and begins at 7 p.m. Enter via doors 38 or 16.

“Steel Magnolias” tickets can be reserved at kcctc.booktix.com or by calling 765-236-6522. Ticket cost is $25.