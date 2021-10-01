Shielding yourself from shingles: what you need to know

Maybe you have experienced this: You notice a tingling feeling in your skin one day. In about one to five days an itchy, painful rash appears on your body. It slowly spreads, and no creams or ointments bring relief.

That is how people usually describe the effects of the varicella zoster virus, commonly known as shingles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate 1 in 3 people in the United States will develop shingles at some point in their life.

Allison Harthcock, an associate professor in communication and media studies at Butler University, said she was astonished when she was diagnosed with shingles. She was about 20 years below the recommended age to receive a shingles vaccination.

“My brain was getting foggy,” Harthcock said. “It was only then, when I looked back, I could see the exhaustion was actually the early shingles. And it was only when I looked back that I could see how tired I really was and how foggy my brain was. That was the part that really made class hard. My brain was foggy and slow.”

Harthcock’s husband had been diagnosed with shingles the year before, and she said she could not really understand what he was going through until she experienced it herself. Her husband was the one who suggested she might have shingles, but she did not believe it herself until she went to her doctor.

“I said, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. This is just a zit or a bug bite,’” Harthcock said. "I went to the doctor and said, ‘I think I have shingles.’ She goes, ‘Tell me what you’re feeling,’ and I said, ‘I can tell you what every hair on my head is doing individually,’ because that’s how alive my nerve endings were. And she said, ‘That’s shingles.’”

The virus that causes shingles is the same virus that causes chickenpox. To develop shingles, a person must have previously had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine. The varicella zoster virus is stored in the body once someone is exposed and can reactivate and cause shingles at seemingly random times.

“There’s a rash that’s very itchy and inflamed,” Grace Park, a pharmacist who has helped patients at CVS Pharmacy, said. “It usually looks like a lot of blisters, and a lot of the time it is on your lower back or on your side and appears like a pattern.”

The CDC says chickenpox are more transmissible than shingles, but if someone with shingles comes into contact with someone who has never been exposed to the virus through having chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine, the person who has never been exposed will likely develop chickenpox and can become at risk for developing shingles later.

Harthcock said her shingles rash was not very dramatic, but still caused her a lot of pain.

“From the outside, it isn’t clear what that feels like,” Harthcock said. “You just see a little sore, right? I mean, I had a little mark on my eye, and that was about all because I was lucky. I had a very mild case.”

Even with a mild case, the impacts can be intense. Harthcock said she is usually quick with examples and metaphors in her classes, but she just could not think clearly because of the brain fog from shingles.

“I literally made up rules to football in my sports class,” Harthcock said. “I was like, ‘Aren’t they doing this now?’ and I had a student go, ‘Do you even know how football works?’ I was so foggy that I didn’t understand how a game I grew up watching worked anymore.”

The CDC says doctors will often prescribe antiviral medications and pain medications to relieve shingles symptoms. One of the best things people can do to protect themselves against shingles is to get the shingles vaccine. It is a two dose series, and the CDC recommends the vaccine for anyone at least 50 years old.

“It’s different from chickenpox because with chickenpox, it just looks like red dots all over your body and it’s itchy. Shingles are really painful, and even after the rash goes away it can cause a lot of pain,” Park said. “That is why it’s so important to get your shot, even if you haven’t had chickenpox before. “

Park said a lot of people would come to the pharmacy to get the shot after their doctors recommended it. She said people seem more willing to get the shingles vaccine compared to other shots.

“A few people have come in and said they had it, and they said it was really painful,” Park said. “Some people come in while they have shingles asking if there’s anything they can use to make it feel better. They just feel really unwell when they have it. It’s more common than you would think.”

Harthcock also recommends the vaccine. Even though she was not eligible for the vaccine because of her age, she said it can spare other people the trouble of dealing with the side effects of shingles.

“If you are of age, I highly recommend the vaccine. Highly,” Harthcock said.

She said having shingles was exhausting and uncomfortable, and it took her about six to eight weeks after being diagnosed to start feeling normal again.

“When you are living with shingles, I would say be gentle with yourself because you are more foggy than you think you are,” Harthcock advised for anyone dealing with the illness. “People need to be gentle with themselves, and not make any major life decisions while they have it. And talk to your doctor if you even have an inkling, because the faster you get on medication, the less intense it will get.”