Sherrill Studios offers swirls of color

From out of the darkness always comes light, always color that swirls back into the world.

For Sherry Temby, that darkness was the loss of her parents six weeks apart from one another (her father from Parkinson’s, her mother from Alzheimer’s) coupled with turning 60.

“If I’m ever going to step out on a limb and do anything, now is the time,” she said. “We’re not given tomorrow.”

So Temby picked up her paint and poured color back into her world.

Temby grew up in Russiaville and was always arts orientated. Her grandmother, Frances Scott, was an oil painter and when she set out to work she would also equip Temby with utensils and they would paint together. When Temby looks in the mirror, she sees her grandmother now, she said.

At Western High School, Carol Hunsberger and Ken Berrymen became her mentors. She also took Saturday classes at the Herron School of Art in Indianapolis.

Temby has spent most of her adult life as a traditional painter, but now she has found solace in acrylic pour painting.

First she sprays a plastic cup with WD-40. Next she fills a quarter of the cup with Floetrol mixed with white paint. Then comes the color. She pulls Gatorade bottles filled with acrylic paints - orange, silver, blue, purple - and drizzles them into the cup. The colors float on the puffy white cloud upon which they land, looking more like individual puddles instead of a mass of paint blending into an indecipherable hue. This is because the silicone in the Floetrol helps keeps color separated.

After dousing a canvas with a coat of the Floetrol mix and then taking a tiny blowtorch to it to remove any bubbles, she begins to pour the paint in the plastic cup onto the surface. The colors form a circle that only expands as she pours. She calls it a tree-ring pour because the colors form circular rings like in a tree.

“It gives me a lot of joy,” she said. “I love the color. You just never know what is going to happen.”

Temby will have a double spaced booth at Artsapalooza this weekend where she will be selling her work in the form of painted canvas and tiles, jewelry, coffee mugs and umbrellas. She also will be demonstrating the acrylic pour painting process.

“I’m so excited about [Artsapalooza] because I want to share what I do with other people,” she said. “We tend to be a factory town. We need to feed our souls along with our bellies.”

Temby currently works in a loft called Sherrill Studios inside of Mo Joe Coffee at 106 N. Main St. If you walk into the coffee shop and head towards the very back, you will find a set of stairs that lead to an open studio space. The studio was once owned by Temby’s niece, Johnna Markham, who co-owns Stain on Main with her husband and offered to share the spot with her. Temby had been painting out of a small studio in her home.

She not only uses the studio to work on her own art but she welcomes individuals and groups in for classes. The space also works as a makeshift store with a table against the wall filled with Temby’s work while Markham’s hang on the walls.

“This is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Temby said. “I sold hearing aids for 15 years — don’t get me wrong. I love working with people. And I loved the people I worked for. But I look forward to coming [into the studio]. You can’t call this work. I look forward to coming here and playing in paint.”

Playing in paint can be quite accurate. Her jewelry is made from puddles of spilt paint. Temby lets the paint dry and then peels the paint off the surface it landed on, crafting what was an unintentional mess into a beautiful swirl of color to wear as a necklace, ring or even a bracelet.

Temby is ready for the arts to explode in Kokomo like a swirl of color in one of her works.

“I want my grandchildren and their children to have a vibrant arts community,” she said. “I think we can do it. We just need to push for it.”

“You can’t live on a steady diet of television and apps,” she said. “You have to let your [passion] out of your soul and into the world.”

Sherril Studios is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parties can be booked by calling 765-434-4064. For more information about the art studio visit www.facebook.com/sherrill.studios