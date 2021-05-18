Shelter nurses injured dog back to health

An area dog is doing much better, thanks to the Kokomo Humane Society, a foster mom, and Shelby’s Second Chance Fund.

On Saturday, April 17, the Kokomo Humane Society took in a dog that had suffered severe injuries. The shelter’s staff immediately got to work to treat the dog’s wounds until she could be taken to a veterinarian the following Monday. Now, the dog has made a nearly full recovery and soon will be ready to be adopted.

“She’s doing so much better, and we expect her to make a full recovery,” said Paulla Shook, the volunteer coordinator at Kokomo Humane Society.

That Saturday, Shook got to work to treat the dog, Jelly Bean. She had serious skin injuries that appeared to be from abuse from a person and/or from being hit by a car. Shook gave the dog antibiotics and treated her wounds with honey. Honey, she said, is a natural antibiotic and safe to use on pets as it won’t cause them any harm if they lick it off. It’s a natural stimulant for their skin, she said, and helps stimulate regrowth. It would help until Jelly Bean could be taken to the vet on Monday, she said. She also treated the dog with a 10-minute water therapy session to get off some of the dead skin.

The next day, on Sunday, she went back to the shelter to check on Jelly Bean, and she appeared to be doing OK.

“She was eating and drinking, so we felt like it wasn’t a situation where the dog had given up. She was still letting us love on her, and she was tail wagging, all those kinds of things that tell us that the dog is definitely making an effort,” Shook said.

On Monday morning, Jelly Bean was taken to Jefferson Road Animal Hospital, and her injuries were confirmed. Most likely, she was hurt by a person — possibly burned — and then hit by a car. She had different degrees of injuries, and some looked brand new.

“She looked pretty bad,” Shook said. “It was kind of scary to look at her, but like I said, she was showing all the signs of wanting to be OK.”

One of the veterinary technicians, Hayley Green, fell for Jelly Bean and asked if she could foster her, as she would continue to need hydrotherapy twice a day for 10 to 15 minutes and constant care. Shook was happy to oblige.

For the last several weeks, Green has continued to treat Jelly Bean, and her skin injuries are nearly cleared up. She’ll be up for adoption soon.

Jelly Bean’s care was paid for through the shelter’s Shelby’s Second Chance Fund, made up of community donations that are used to help animals that need serious medical care. Over the last year, Shook said the fund has helped several animals. Another dog that was assisted through the fund was Alice, a dog that was believed to have been beaten on her back with chains and suffered severe injuries. She since has been adopted and looks great, Shook said. Another dog was hit by a car and lost a lot of skin on one of his legs. He’s also made a full recovery and has been adopted.

“It’s amazing what we’ve been able to do here with the limited resources that we do have,” she said.

While monetary donations go a long way in helping pets get needed care, Shook said it also takes volunteers to make it happen. Without them, Shook said it wouldn’t be possible. Those interested in volunteering can email Shook at volunteer@kokomohumane.org, and those wishing to donate to Shelby’s Second Chance Fund can do so online at kokomohumane.org.