One form of child abuse in particular, shaken infant syndrome, is known to cause death or severe complications in at least two-thirds of the cases, and it’s also a form that one local official called “so preventable.”

With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, Barb Hilton, director of Prevent Child Abuse Howard County, shined a light on the serious condition that can be exacerbated by stress, unstable family situations, and depression, which are risk factors people are facing currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is so important to me right now because I feel like it is one of the more preventable forms of child abuse,” said Hilton. “We know that every parent doesn’t want to hurt their child, so it’s important to have a plan in place.”

Shaken infant syndrome refers to the violent shaking of an infant up to children around age 5. Due to weak neck muscles in babies and small children, forceful shaking cases the child’s brain to move back and forth inside the skull, causing bruising, swelling, bleeding, and irreversible brain damage.

The syndrome usually occurs, said Hilton, when a parent or caregiver shakes a baby or toddler due to frustration or anger, often because the child won’t stop crying. Other causes of shaken infant syndrome include unrealistic expectations of babies, young or single parenthood, domestic violence, alcohol or substance abuse, and a history of mistreatment as a child.

Hilton said the number-one reason parents and caregivers give for shaking a baby or toddler is their inability to cope with a child crying.

“One of the things we really try to encourage adults is that the parents or the caregivers are not necessarily doing anything wrong if the baby is crying,” she said. “With a first-time parent, they might be kind of insecure, and then if the baby is crying a lot that makes them feel more insecure and more inadequate. But it’s not that they’re necessarily doing something wrong. Some babies just cry more.”

Newborns cry, on average, two to three hours a day, she said, and they cry more in the evening, a time when parents and caregivers are stressed and tired. Having a child with colic can be especially difficult for parents, she said.

Hilton’s own first child was colicky, a condition that’s defined by an infant crying for more than three hours a day, for more than three days a week, for three weeks.

“I had a very colicky baby, my first child, so I have a lot of compassion for a caregiver who’s with a child who’s constantly crying. It’s very draining. It’s exhausting, and so the one thing that we say is it’s really, really important for them to be able to put that baby down in the crib or pack-n-play and walk away if they’re at that point where they’re frustrated and not able to deal well with that crying.

“Putting a baby in a crib is not going to hurt it. We don’t want them to leave the house or anything, but walk to another room. Maybe play some music. Call a friend, anything they can do to kind of just divert their mind to something else because sometimes just putting that baby down is the best thing to do,” she said.

For babies that seem to be crying more than normal, Hilton said parents and caregivers can do certain things to see if it helps, such as checking if the baby is hungry, burping the baby, changing the baby’s diaper, rocking the baby, or giving the baby a pacifier.

Hilton said today pacifiers are encouraged for babies under 1 year old. When they’re put to bed with a pacifier, she said that has been shown to help reduce sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). While the reasoning isn’t known for certain, she said it may have to do with the fact that the sucking motion on the pacifier keeps the baby from going into too deep of a sleep.

If the parent can’t find a reason the baby is crying and is still concerned, Hilton said don’t be afraid to call the baby’s doctor.

“Sometimes a baby could be sick, and that’s why they’re crying. So we always say the parent usually knows the child best. If that crying isn’t a normal thing, if it isn’t a colicky thing, if it’s something that’s been going on, don’t hesitate to call the doctor and have questions to ask because sometimes there’s something else going on,” she said.

In addition to crying being a trigger for shaken infant syndrome, Hilton said it also commonly occurs around toilet training ages when the parents and children become frustrated. Hilton recommended parents don’t start toilet training before 2 years old. Some children, she said, aren’t ready until age 3 or later.

“It is very frustrating when you’re trying really hard and focusing, and the child isn’t ready yet, and you’re not making any progress. So I would definitely recommend waiting until that child seems to be ready,” she said.

Further, Hilton encouraged parents and caregivers to always know who is watching their child. If they leave the child with a friend, ask if that friend will be there the whole time and whether anyone else will be at the house.

She also reminded parents and caregivers that it’s OK to call a friend or family member for help if they’re feeling frustrated.