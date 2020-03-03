Seven churches to participate in 37th annual Handbell Festival

Seven churches are coming together this weekend to ring in unity for the 37th annual Handbell Festival.
Directed by Eva Kwan, the festival will return Shiloh United Methodist Church's handbell choir, which has been absent from the festival for the past four years. Mary Ellen Harnish, an event treasurer and handbell ringer with Shiloh, said she’s excited to be back with her church, despite some challenges.
While the ideal number of ringers for a choir is 11, Shiloh’s choir has six who will be playing in the festival. Still, Harnish said the sound isn’t being sacrificed. To pick up the slack, members are picking up more bells. Even the director, Garry Grice, has one or two bells at a time. As for his wife, Wendy, she has at least eight bells.
“Wendy, she has a whole bunch of them. They’re smaller ones, and of course she’s a beautiful pianist, so she has them on the table and just kind of grabs them back and forth,” Harnish said. “The rest of us, we just have two or four, but that’s how we’re managing.”
During the festival, Shiloh’s choir will join six other churches: First Christian Church, First Friends Meeting, First Evangelical Presbyterian, Grace United Methodist Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
Grace United Methodist Church also is returning after missing the festival for several years due to not having a director. Harnish said she’s looking forward to having them back as well.
The ringers span the generations, ranging from young children to players in their 80s. Harnish, who’s in her 80s, began playing as a child and has continued with bell ringing throughout her adult life, even teaching it while she taught elementary school.
She said she’s always encouraged when youth show interest in bell ringing.
“It’s harder for those kids because there’s so many other things for kids to do now. Some of those kids eventually, when they get to maybe 12 or 13, stop because they’d rather be playing basketball or whatever,” she said.
The choirs value youth who play, she said, even adding that her choir has changed meeting days to accommodate a player who was in Boy Scouts who had a scheduling conflict.
“We didn’t want to lose him,” she said, laughing.
This year’s festival is being directed by Eva Kwan, an assistant professor of music at Taylor University.
Harnish said she’s looking forward to presenting the concert to the community, as it’s a unique experience that people don’t get to see often.
“People like it because they don’t see [handbells] often. You see bands, and you hear people singing and different things. I even say things to people about handbells sometimes, and they just kind of look at me. You have to sometimes explain what they are, and it’s real, real old history,” she said.
The 37th annual Handbell Festival takes place March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road. The concert is free, and the facility is handicap-accessible.