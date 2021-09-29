Sept. 28 update: Why Human will not be performing at the Rockers for Knockers concert and will be replaced by Eye of Opus.

Local musician Mike Milligan will bring his breast cancer fundraiser concert Rockers for Knockers back to the stage for a 14th year this weekend.

The show will take place Oct. 2 at the Phi Delta Kappa Concert House (2401 Saratoga Ave.) from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and admission is $10. The show is all ages.

“Breast cancer and cancer in general seem to touch everyone’s life,” Milligan said, so he wanted to do his part to help the community.

He wasn’t a doctor, however, but what he could do was put on a rock ‘n’ roll show.

“Something I could do was organize people, organize an event and make something happen even, if it was on a small scale, and raise some funds to help the community,” Milligan said.

This year’s lineup features four acts. Armstrong Street, a satirical comedy duo, will open the night at 6 p.m., followed by Milligan Stew, a classic rock cover band comprised of many Milligan family members. Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, a soul, rock and blues band, perform at 8 p.m., and Why Human, a “high energy, punky spunky rock” group, closes the night at 9:30 p.m.

In between sets, the Muse Canivale Dancers will perform traditional belly dancing routines.

“You get one solid set from each band,” Milligan said. “There is great food and drinks at the venue. It’s a great family atmosphere. It’s not a bar. It’s not a nightclub. You are coming in to hear some really great bands from this area.”

There will also be pamphlets available about breast cancer. Funds from the show will be divided between Kokomo’s local mammogram providers for use to help patients who need a mammogram but can’t afford one.

“That’s what [the fundraising] is for, to help out with the cost so people who need a mammogram can get one,” said Milligan.

When Rockers for Knockers began in 2007, the event was held in downtown Kokomo and was an all-day affair. There was even a follow up show in Muncie. This is the 10th year the Phi Delta Kappa Concert House has hosted the event, Milligan said.

Masks at the venue are optional, but Milligan said the space was small and likely to get tight if there is a large crowd.

“This is raising money to save your sister, your mom, your aunt, your girlfriend, your wife, the ladies in our lives and the women in our community,” Milligan said. “That’s why we do this. I don’t have a lot to give, but what I am good at is organizing an event and bringing people together, especially good bands for a good cause.”