Taylor High School is offering a third Sellers scholarship for non-traditional students. It will pay up to $1,000 for as many as five students over age 35 who were not able to start college when they graduated from Taylor or who were not able to finish due to family and other reasons. Non-traditional students must meet the other Sellers requirements—a Taylor diploma and a “C” average.
Taylor also offers the Sellers Internship scholarship. It pays up to $1,000 for as many as five Taylor college students in their sophomore or better years. The Internship must be in a Howard County not-for-profit; the pay is $10/hour.
The basic Sellers scholarship has gone to over 600 graduates since it started in 2006. The amount is usually $500 to approximately 70 each year with half being seniors and the other half graduates going back to Taylor’s first class in 1969.
Applications are available in the Counseling Office (453-1101, ext. 189). Students needing information may contact Scholarship Coordinator Mr. Short. Applications for all three are due there by April 13.
The scholarships are funded from the earnings of a grant of $750,000 from the estate of Lloyd, Grace, & Gene Sellers.