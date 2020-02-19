Taylor High School now is offering a second and third Sellers scholarship for non-traditional students and an internship.
The non-traditional will pay up to $1,000 for as many as five students over age 35 who were not able to start college when they graduated from Taylor or who were not able to finish due to family and other reasons. Non-traditional students must meet the other Sellers requirements, a Taylor diploma and a “C” average.
Taylor also offers the Sellers Internship scholarship. It pays up to $1,000 for as many as five Taylor college students in their sophomore or better years. The internship must be in a Howard County not-for-profit; the pay is $10 per hour.
The basic Sellers scholarship has gone to over 900 graduates since it started in 2006. The amount is expected to be $600 to approximately 70 each year with half being seniors and the other half graduates going back to Taylor’s first class in 1969.
Applications are available in the counseling office (453-1101, ext. 189). Students needing information may contact Scholarship Coordinator Charles Short (ext. 184) or cshort@taylor.k12.in.us. Applications for all three are due by April 15.
The scholarships are funded from the earnings of a grant of $750,000 from the estate of Lloyd, Grace, & Gene Sellers.