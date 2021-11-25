Seiberling Mansion ready to shine for Christmas

Santa Claus will start the Christmas season this Saturday evening, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., by lighting up the Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., alongside Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman. It’s part of the Howard County Historical Society’s traditional opening night celebration of “Christmas at the Seiberling”.

This year’s theme is “Different Decades of Christmas” and is sponsored by The Wyman Group.

The mansion will be decorated in the style of different eras, featuring “anything from the 1890s up to today, including the groovy ‘60s,” said Catherine Hughes, historical society executive director.

Opening night requires a $10 ticket, but the historical society will offer free nights on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 18 from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are needed for the free tours and can be ordered at hchistory.org.

Along with tours of the mansion and its Christmas trees, the Men of Note, Harmony Magic and the Kokomo Park Band will perform on the porch. There will also be a silent auction for a Santa hat filled with “the wonders of Christmas,” designed by Tiffany Saunders. The Jingle Bell Boutique is a new addition to the event and will be selling handmade gifts and donated items. Proceeds from the silent auction and boutique benefit the historical society.

Horse and carriage rides through the Old Silk Stocking neighborhood sold out prior to the event.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The historical society will once again have a virtual tour hosted by Santa available on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HCHistory, for those unable to attend this year. The video will go live at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.

“Santa is sneaking into the Seiberling this year because he is very busy due to some of the problems with shipping,” said Hughes of the video. “He’s behind on installing microchips, and the elves are screaming for supplies.”

The historical society is still COVID aware and hopes the tickets will help more people take part in a tour this season while keeping everyone safe. Masks and social distancing are recommended for those in attendance.

“We’re still not in a place where we can have hordes of people elbow to elbow,” Hughes said.

Opening night festivities last from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.