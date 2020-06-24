Seiberling Mansion continues to attract tourists

The historic mansion that serves a Kokomo landmark and preserves some of the city’s early history also serves as a destination for tourists.

Last year, approximately 4,500 visitors toured the Seiberling Mansion, and between 80 to 85 percent of those visitors were from out-of-county or state. The mansion also hosted international guests last year. A gentleman from St. Petersburg, Russia, visited the mansion with his two Indiana daughters who translated for the docent leading them on a tour.

“It is a beloved landmark, unique to this area and perhaps even the country. Visitors enjoy the history and the architecture,” said Catherine Hughes, executive of the Howard County Historical Society.

Construction of the mansion began in 1889 and was finished in the fall of 1891 by Monroe Seiberling for a cost of $50,000. Seiberling was the founder of the Diamond Plate Glass Company, as well as other factories in central Indiana. The home’s “imposing architecture,” according to Hughes, has elements of Queen Anne and Romanesque Revival, with elaborate woodwork and stained glass handcrafted by local artisans.

“The mansion came as a distinguished project of the wealth created by the gas boom in the last 19th century, which changed Kokomo and the county from a farming community to one of manufacturing,” said Hughes.

Seiberling and his family lived on the mansion only for four years; they left in 1895 after natural gas fields began to deplete, and the Indiana gas boom began fading away. Over the years, the mansion had several owners, including O.V. Darby from 1903 to 1905. Darby owned a general store on Main Street in downtown Kokomo where Cook McDoogal’s is today.

The longest-term private owner came about in 1914: George Kingston. Kingston developed the carburetor used in the Ford Model T and started Kingston Products Corporation. He owned the house until 1946 when it switched hands again, this time to Indiana University Kokomo. The college began using the mansion as its Kokomo campus where it remained until 1965.

Until 1972, the mansion stood empty and had dilapidated over the years due to weather, time, and vandalism. That year, a community campaign was launched to restore the museum, and it opened as the Howard County Museum in August 1973.

Today, the mansion features exhibits that tell the stories of Kokomo.

“Exhibits tell the stories of the people who have settled here, the founding of the county, and the many businesses that began in Kokomo, some of which are still operating today, like (Kokomo) Opalescent Glass,” said Hughes. “Howard County Historical Society also offers the Elliott House next door to Seiberling as a rental for weddings and parties, and provides the public access to its archives and oral histories.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum closed temporarily. It reopened last week. Hours of operation for tours of the Seiberling Mansion and museum are Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Evening hours are added during “Christmas at the Seiberling” after Thanksgiving.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children in grades K-12. The Howard County Historical Society office is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or tickets, call 765-452-4314, or go to www.howardcountymuseum.org.