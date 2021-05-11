Sculpture walk: Nine new large-scale pieces by sculptors from around the country installed downtown

Nine new large-scale works of art have been installed around downtown as part of the next installation of the Kokomo Sculpture Walk.

The juried, on-loan exhibit that features artists from around the country will be displayed until March 2023 and comes as round two of the sculpture walk. Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives with the Kokomo Downtown Association, said she’s pleased with the sculptures that were chosen from a pool of 118 applicants.

“As great as the exhibit was last time, this is even better,” said Alexander. “We have sculptors in this exhibit from California, Vermont, Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota. The variety is great from bronzes and aluminum to concrete and steel. We have a little bit of everything.”

The downtown association put a call-out earlier this year for sculptors from around the country who would be willing to loan their art for a two years for a $2,000 honorarium. More artists applied this year than when the walk started in 2019, and Alexander hopes it will continue to build momentum.

A panel of four jury members blindly selected the pieces, meaning their decisions were based solely on photos of the sculptures. IU Kokomo art and philosophy professor Gregory Steel was one of the jury members, and he said he essentially was looking for pieces that were “nice to look at,” engineered well, and constructed from quality materials.

“I think art’s gotten a bad name because contemporary art, frankly, it’s crazy and confusing and sometimes really stupid, but it doesn’t have to be is the point. Art can be something that people can relate to directly and understand,” Steel said.

Two sculptors had two pieces chosen for the walk. Artist Ray Katz from Pontiac, Mich., had his pieces "Excelerator" and “Ring Walker” chosen, while sculptor Michael Young from Chicago had “Terning” and “Reel Life” selected

Katz said those two pieces were some of his favorite creations, and they’re also favorites of others throughout the country. “Excelerator” just finished an exhibit in Liberty, Mo., and Katz just brought “Ring Walker” back from the Yokna Sculpture Trail in Oxford, Miss., where it was on loan.

The sculptor said he was happy now to have his work be a part of the Kokomo Sculpture Walk.

“I’m very happy with the sites. The site for ‘Ring Walker’ on the walking trail is really beautiful, and I really like it a lot. It looks really good here, and I’m also very happy with the piece that’s downtown. It’s very beautifully situated on the corner. Overall, I’m really pleased with the installation,” Katz said.

Katz’s primary focus is large-scale public art. Public art, he said, makes art more accessible.

“Public sculpture gives people the opportunity to experience art in a public space where they’re more likely to see it than go to an art museum where they have to intentionally make a trip to it … where public art is on the street. They walk by it. They run by it. They skate by it. They drive their car by it. They walk their dog by it,” he said. “It’s there to be seen and enjoyed, and I think whether they like it or not it’s intellectually challenging for people and raises their level of cultural awareness.”

“Excelerator” is located on the Industrial Heritage Trail and Mulberry Street, and “Ring Walker” is located at the Kokomo Riverwalk and Apperson Way. Katz’ pieces can be purchased for $45,000 and $25,000, respectively.

Young also said he appreciated public art and the exposure it gives people to it. Young fabricates his own work to ensure quality and craftsmanship and also withstand harsh weather.

“Reel Life,” he said, was inspired by his niece who’s an ice skater, and it exemplifies a skater spinning on the ice. The piece is located at Kokomo Riverwalk and Apperson Way. His other piece, “Terning,” is reminiscent of a sea eagle that has a “distinct day-to-night” presence. It’s located at Kokomo Riverwalk and Main Street. The pieces can be purchased for $40,000 and $35,000, respectively.

The piece that made the longest journey to Kokomo was “Turn Around” by Georgianna Krieger of Oakland, Calif., located on the Industrial Heritage Trail and Madison Street. The large bronze piece depicts a life-sized little girl looking up at the sky and spinning.

“She is giddy joy and a spirit of hope and the sadness of change and loss along the way. She is spinning in the past, spinning in the present, spinning in the future. As the sweep of her arms billows out in the wind, items from her past and future fall into the weeds around her,” wrote Krieger in her artist statement about the piece.

The piece has a $24,000 price tag.

The other sculptures on the walk are “Mobile Home” by Andrew Arvanetes from DeKalb, Ill., located at the Industrial Heritage Trail and Monroe Street ($16,500); “Salude” by John Adduci from Chicago, located at the Industrial Heritage Trail and Sycamore Street ($18,000); “After Hide” by Andrew Hellmund of St. Peter, Minn., located at the Industrial Heritage Train and Superior Street ($7,500); and “Patrol the Pigeon” by Justin Kenney of Battleboro, Vt., located on the Kokomo Riverwalk and Kokomo Municipal Stadium ($6,800).

An interactive map of the Kokomo Sculpture Walk, which shows where the pieces are located and offers more details on the artists and sculptures, can be found on the Kokomo, IN app and also online at www.greaterkokomo.com/downtown/kokomo-sculpture-walk.