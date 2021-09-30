Scary movies for a creepy month

I was very excited last week when I opened my work e-mail and found nearly six pages of Halloween-themed books and films from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. When I asked if library staff would be interested in sharing their favorites in the paper, I anticipated I’d be lucky to get five items. I should have known if there was a group of people in Kokomo ready to make lists of books and movies, it would be the library.

I started prepping my own list of Halloween watches a few weeks ago. Each October I try to watch as many horror films as I can fit in. I start on the first and finish with some of my favorites during the week of Halloween. I’ve stockpiled some new additions to my marathon this year with first-time watches like “The Hunger” (David Bowie as a vampire!), “Us” and “Doctor Sleep” while also adding recent favorites like “Midsommar” into the mix.

I’m very picky when it comes to horror films. I prefer them to be more psychological and story-driven in nature than comprised of a lot of gore. Jason and Freddy never interested me. Michael wore out his welcome after the original “Halloween”.

After going through all the creepy goodness the library sent me, I felt inspired to make my own list of film recommendations. Hopefully you will be interested enough to check a few of these out during the upcoming month.

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” (2015) - This is a film about … no, I can’t tell you. The less you know about it going in the better. Don’t look up spoilers online. Plug your ears if anyone tries to explain it to you. Just go watch it and pay attention. This film doesn’t hold its audiences’ hands and it expects viewers to put the pieces together on their own. It’s bloody brilliant. Seriously, it gets bloody.

“Poltergeist” (1982) - Basically a haunted house story, but for me “Poltergeist” is a film full of sadness and nostalgia, from its early 1980s setting and bedroom full of “Star Wars” toys to the tragedies that befell its young stars Dominque Dunne and Heather O’Rourke in the years that followed. For those who don’t know, months after “Poltergeist” released and Dunne was set to star in the cult classic TV miniseries “V”, her abusive boyfriend choked her so severally that she died in the hospital. Six years later O’Rourke died at the age of 12 after a misdiagnosed illness. My heart always hurts for these two young women when I watch this movie and think about what could have been for them.

“The Cabin in the Woods” (2011) - A group of college students head into the woods for a weekend at the cabin. And you know how that goes in a horror movie. Except “Cabin in the Woods” twists every expectation and goes places you would never expect, critiquing the very tropes of the horror genre in the process. Plus, it’s really funny.

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) - Technically not a horror film but Buffalo Bill scares me, OK. Not even an official FBI agent yet, Clarice Starling must match wits with Hannibal Lecter, a former psychiatrist and now patient with a penchant for eating people. Starling needs Lecter’s help in stopping a new killer before he finds his next victim. It was the last film to sweep the top five Academy Awards categories in 1991. And seriously, Buffalo Bill is scarier than Hannibal Lecter.

“Let the Right One In” (2008) - A sweet story of two child outcasts who become friends and make each other’s lives brighter. Also, one of them is a vampire. This is a Swedish film and there is an OK American remake called “Let Me In”, but you really should watch the original version.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) - I love musicals and there is no better way to bring a Halloween marathon to a close than with “Rocky Horror”. Newly engaged couple Brad and Janet are on their way to visit a former professor when their car breaks down. They take refuge in a giant castle and meet Dr. Frank-N-Furter. (Tim Curry at his finest) on the night he is about to unveil his science project. If you ever wished that horror came mixed with glam rock and Broadway, then this is the perfect treat for you.

It should go without saying that none of these films are appropriate for youngsters. But hopefully those looking for some new chills during October will find some enjoyment from one of these films.

And also be sure to support our local library!