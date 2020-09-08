Sandbox, Vietnam veterans reunions merge for extended event

Generations of veterans are set to descend upon the Healing Fields in eastern Howard County next week when the sixth annual Sandbox Reunion will merge with the 38th annual Vietnam Veterans Reunion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sandbox Reunion was canceled in June, but organizers didn’t want to skip a year. As such, the reunion will join forces with the Vietnam War veterans for an extended event from Sept. 14 to 20. Jim Proffit, president of the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization (HCVVO), said veterans are looking forward to this year’s unique event.

“Not only am I excited, but the consensus I’m getting from the members themselves is they’re excited about it. Some have asked why we didn’t do it sooner,” said Proffit.

Over the last several years, organizers of the HCVVO have worked to include all veterans in the annual longstanding reunion that draws in veterans from across the country – and even the world – and aptly renamed the event the All-Vets Reunion. While the majority of veterans who attend the Vietnam reunion still are veterans from the Vietnam era, more younger vets have been attending.

With the merging of the two reunions this year, Proffit hopes to create even more camaraderie between all veterans.

“We’re trying to show what we’ve been trying to do for years, which is show that it’s not just Vietnam veterans anymore. All veterans out there are welcome,” he said.

Despite the combining of the two events, each reunion will have its own opening ceremonies. Monday and Tuesday will be focused on the Sandbox veterans with the Vietnam veterans included, and Thursday through Saturday will be focused on the Vietnam veterans with Sandbox veterans included.

Opening ceremonies for the Vietnam veterans will take place on Friday morning, and Proffit said this year’s ceremony likely will be “one of the best” opening ceremonies in the 38-year history of the reunion.

In June this year, Proffit was approached by two women, including the sister of the late Carey Pratt, and they offered to give the HCVVO the ribbons and the flag that draped Pratt’s coffin. Pratt, a former U.S. Army veteran, was one of Howard County’s 31 veterans who were killed in action during the Vietnam War. On Friday, Pratt, who was killed in 1970, will be honored and remembered.

“I cannot explain to you what kind of an honor that was when they made that offer. That will be part of our opening ceremonies, and unlike throughout the years as veterans and American citizens, we sat and watched on TV as the fallen were brought home and taken off the planes and that. This year, metaphorically speaking, Howard County Vietnam veterans will be bringing home one of their own,” he said. “It’s going to be, in mine and the board’s opinion, probably the most special opening ceremonies we’ve had in 38 years.”

During the ceremonies, the other 30 veterans who were killed in action also will be remembered. Proffit said the HCVVO was gifted 31 crossed that a Sharpsville resident used for years to honor the fallen during a cross-laying ceremony each November. As he’s now unable to do it, the HCVVO will continue the tradition of the ceremony during the reunion.

In addition, Sammy Davis, a U.S. Army veteran and recipient of the nation’s highest military medal for valor, the Medal of Honor, will be in attendance throughout the week and will present to both the Sandbox and Vietnam veterans.

While the reunions serve as a way to honor and remember, one of the biggest benefits of the reunions is the camaraderie and the way the Healing Fields actually brings healing, Proffit said.

“It’s the camaraderie,” he said. “I’m not a Vietnam vet. I’m a Desert Storm vet, but from my own personal take on it, when you get out (of the military), you have a hard time dealing or talking to a regular person. When we go to these events or just go to the grounds even throughout the year, there’s a camaraderie there that can’t be explained. We’re with our own. We’re with our brothers and sisters of a different mother. We’re family out there.”

The Vietnam Veterans Reunion typically draws in around 5,000 veterans, and the Sandbox Reunion attracts around 400. This year, however, Proffit is expecting about half of the number of attendees as usual due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and to social distance. As the grounds are almost 37 acres and campsites are 20 by 40 feet, Proffit said there’s plenty of room to spread out.

Admission is $15, and the public is invited. There will be food, vendors, displays, and live music daily. More information on the event can be found at hcvv.net. The Healing Fields is located at 8313 County Road E. 400 S., Greentown.