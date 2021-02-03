With the date change of Samaritan Caregivers' 19th annual Chocolate Celebration, the nonprofit decided to host an online virtual gift basket auction ahead of Valentine's Day.
Participants can place silent bids on different themed gift baskets now on Facebook, at samaritancaregivers.org, or call by calling the office at 453-7611. There are 14 different baskets, each donated from Chocolate Celebration vendors, board members, and office staff. Each basket will have a starting bid and a name associated with it for easy bidding. Bidding started on Feb. 1 and will end on Feb. 5 at 12 p.m.
Winners will be contacted after, and payment must be made over the phone or via Samaritan Caregivers' website. Baskets may be picked up the following week. 100 percent of money raised goes to Samaritan Caregivers.
The baskets are Afternoon Tea with tea items, Hugs & Kisses with Valentine’s candy and frog-themed items, Fair Trade with organic chocolate items, Dinner & Drink with wine and a gift certificate to Red Lobster, All About J. Edward’s with chocolate and gifts, Best Friends with Disney-themed items, Delicious Delights with chocolate and food items, Chocolate Galore with chocolate-themed items and chocolate, Scent with Love with scented candles, Cup of Joe with coffee and coffee-themed items, Sweet Confections with baked items, Chocolate Bliss with chocolate wine and chocolate treats, Baker’s Dozen with baked chocolate items, and Honey Bee with honey and honey-themed items.