Samaritan Caregivers’ grocery program feeds strapped seniors

Seniors who are on fixed incomes or are shut-in have one less thing to worry about, thanks to a newer program from Samaritan Caregivers.

During the pandemic, the nonprofit began a grocery program in which volunteers would shop for $25 worth of items for seniors from their grocery lists so that they wouldn’t have to get out in the pandemic. As it turned out, the program was a huge help for seniors who were strapped for cash or immobile, and thanks to a contract with the City of Kokomo, the nonprofit has been able to continue the program through this year.

“We are very committed to connecting seniors who have food insecurity to this program. We don’t want people to not have food and necessary household items,” said Jamey Henderson, executive director of Samaritan Caregivers.

In 2020, the program was funded through two emergency food grants from Duke Energy Foundation and Community Foundation of Howard County, and now it’s continuing thanks to a Community Development Block Grant through COVID-19 funds from the City of Kokomo for $15,000.

The funds are use it or lose it, said Henderson, so she’s hoping to help provide as many seniors as possible with $25 worth of groceries a month. However, to do that, she needs more volunteer shoppers to fulfill seniors’ grocery lists.

The nonprofit does the heavy lifting, such as working with seniors to create their grocery lists and price checking to see that it’s as close to the $25-mark as possible, and a volunteer then shops and delivers the items to the senior.

In June, 16 volunteers shopped for 42 seniors. All year, 202 shopping trips have been completed. At $25 each, the nonprofit has about two-thirds of the grant funding for the year left.

“We would greatly benefit from, let’s just say, 10 more people who are willing to shop one time a month, quite possibly when they’re getting something for themselves,” she said. “It’s one of the — I’m not going to say easy things — but it’s probably an hour or less time commitment all total.”

The program has gone a long way, she said, to not only provide groceries and household items to seniors but also some healthier options. Henderson said one senior was thrilled to be able to get a bag of tangerines, something she said she loved but hadn’t been able to afford in a while.

The program is open to seniors who are age 65 or older still living at home.

Those who are interested in volunteering or receiving groceries can call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.