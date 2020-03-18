Safety features that may help you save money on auto insurance

Vehicles with high safety ratings may not only save drivers’ lives in the event of collisions, but they also may save them money. As an incentive for buying cars with various safety features, many insurance companies offer deep discounts to drivers. Although insurance companies may vary in what they consider safety features, the following are generalized options that may qualify drivers for discounted insurance rates.
Antilock braking system: These systems have been standard equipment on vehicles manufactured since 2012.
Air bags: These safety features help cushion the blow for people during a crash and include front and side-protection. Discounts increase with the number of air bags.
Adaptive cruise control: This feature monitors traffic conditions and adjusts speed by controlling the throttle and brakes to maintain distance from
other vehicles.
Daytime running lights: Daytime running lights may make drivers
eligible for small discounts.
Electronic stability control: This prevents vehicles from skidding out
or rolling over during hard turns.
Lane departure warnings: These systems alert drivers if they get too close to the edge of a lane.
Blind spot sensors: These sensors light up or make a sound when a vehicle is in drivers’ blind spots, potentially preventing collisions
during lane changes.