The Russiaville Lions Club established two $1,000 scholarships for Western seniors in memory of past Lion members who made significant contributions to the community through the service organization.
The Memorial Scholarship awarded to a female student is in honor of Red Martin, William Martin, J.O. Smith, Richard Rea, and Jeff Stout. This year’s recipient was Tillie Kanable.
The other Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a male student is in memory of past Lions members Rex Shepherd, Max Randall, Dwight Singer, and John Davis. This year's recipient was Trevor White.
The Russiaville Lions Club recognized the scholarship winners at a reception on July 20.