Russiaville Farmers’ Market starts June 13

Soon, Russiaville residents will have their very own farmers’ market to shop as a brand-new market is starting in western Howard County.

The Russiaville Farmers’ Market, set to launch on June 13, aims to bring back a “traditional farmers’ market feel” with more focus on local foods while being affordable to vendors. The market was started by Russiaville resident Lexi Hunt, with the help of market assistant director Jessica Summitt,who felt a market would be a win-win for local farmers and the community.

“We’re such a small town, and we have such a community heart. I just think people want to help. They want to support their farmers. Farmers want to support the people in town, and I think it will be really good in general for the town to attract other people from outside of town too,” Hunt said.

With the launch of the market, Hunt aims to put a focus on offering a traditional market in the sense that the majority of products are farm products. She plans to have 70 percent farm-based foods and 30 percent crafting items.

“So we’re steering more away from the crafting and things like that and bringing it back into the actual farm products, so goat milk, soap, honey that someone you know has raised, things like that, that smaller-farm feel,” she said.

The Russiaville resident said she’s always felt the community needed a farmers’ market, and it was after she and her husband acquired a property in 2019 and began Hunt Homestead that she began working to make it happen and give local farmers retail space to sell farm-fresh items.

Hunt will have a booth herself at the market, selling eggs, and the Hunts are working on getting their license to sell pork products as well.

“I really enjoy farm-fresh food. I think that there are so many benefits to it. There’s less preservatives, less byproducts. You know exactly who grew it, where it was grown, and I think that a lot of times it’s hard for regular people who live in town to get ahold of that kind of food. I also think it’s hard for farmers to get that out there in an affordable way to customers, so I think the farmers’ market will really bridge that gap,” Hunt said.

Hunt also will offer market space to farmers and makers affordably. Cost is $75 for the entire market season.

Application are being accepted now, and vendors will be finalized ahead of the first market day on Sunday, June 13. Afterward, the market will be held every second Sunday of the month until Oct. 10. The market will run from 11 to 3 p.m. and will be located directly behind Russiaville Town Hall, 250 N. Union St.

Hunt anticipates the market will offer duck eggs, farm-fresh eggs, succulents, fresh-cut flowers, beef, crafts, and more.

“I’m really hoping to generate not just business for our vendors but for the town of Russiaville in general,” Hunt said.

Those looking to become a vendor at Russiaville Farmers’ Market can email russiavillefarmersmarket@gmail.com. Vendors must be located within 50 miles of Howard County.