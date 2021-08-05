editor's pick featured Rosie the Riveter arrives in Kokomo Josh Flynn Josh Flynn Aug 5, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Installation of the Women's Legacy Memorial has begun at the courthouse this morning. The monument dedication ceremony takes place Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kokomo Perspective Howard County Rosie The Riveter Women's Legacy Memorial Monument Dedication Josh Flynn Follow Josh Flynn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today