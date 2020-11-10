Rockette in residence: 15-year Radio City Rockette returns to hometown to work as artist in residence at Elite Dance

Growing up, Amy Klingler loved to dance, but she didn’t realize she could make a career out of it until her band director, the late Larry Neuhauser at Western High School, opened her eyes to the possibilities.

With Neuhauser’s push and encouragement, Klingler went to college for dance and landed what became a 15-year career with the Radio City Rockettes in New York City afterward. Now, Klingler is returning to her hometown to serve as an artist in residency at Elite Dance — and open other dancers’ eyes to career possibilities like Neuhauser did for her.

“I really do credit Larry because, as a high school student, I didn’t really think or imagine that there were college programs for dance. I know that sounds crazy, but he really opened my eyes to the fact that, yes, this is a thing,” Klingler said. “I do think without Larry’s guidance or mentorship that that window might have passed me by, so I credit much of my success in the professional world to that man alone.”

After high school, Klingler went to Oklahoma City University and majored in dance and business management. Through the college’s dance program, she learned about many opportunities that were out there for those wishing to pursue dance as an active profession.

“I just started learning more and more about all the opportunities in the professional world: Broadway, industrial shoots, the movies, and music theater, and just really learning that there’s so many opportunities that maybe living here I didn’t realize,” she said.

With all the career possibilities out there, Klingler found herself fascinated by the Radio City Rockettes, a precision dance company that has performed in New York City since 1932.

“I’d always watched them perform on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and I’d always admired them,” Klingler said. “Up until that point, Radio City really hadn’t expanded touring-wise, and so there was little opportunity really living here to see a professional company like that growing up.”

So when she was in college, she made a couple of trips to New York City to see the Rockettes perform live at Radio City Music Hall, and she had dreams of making it to the stage with them. Landing one of the 80 spots for a Rockette isn’t an easy task, and the competition is steep with hundreds of dancers auditioning for a coveted spot each year.

The requirements are strict, too. Rockettes must be proficient in jazz, ballet, and tap and be between 5’6” and 5'10.5" tall.

Undeterred, Klingler auditioned and landed a spot with the Radio City Rockettes in 2002 immediately after graduating from college. The Kokomo-native moved to New York City and began her professional dance career.

The Rockettes’ main performance season is during the annual Christmas show, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. During the Christmas season, the Rockettes perform up to four shows a day and 16 shows a week.

“That’s really like two times a Broadway schedule, and Broadway dancing and theater is also hard. But during Christmas season, we bumped that up to really maximize spreading holiday cheer,” she said.

While the dance company was unmatched in its history and reputation for precision dance and infamous eye-high kicks, Klingler said some don’t realize the physicality it takes.

“What a lot of folks might not know is the physicality the Radio City Rockettes do. You have to not only be just a well-rounded dancer in tap, ballet, and jazz, but you have to be an athlete. You really have to be in tip-top shape of your dance career to even make the cut,” she said. “So it’s also feats of strength and being able to have that mental endurance and that physical endurance to really push through a Christmas show season,” she said.

In addition to performing at Radio City Music Hall, Klingler had the opportunity to tour with the Rockettes and performed in over 35 cities nationwide. The Rockettes began touring in the ‘90s, and Klingler said she loved that it gave aspiring dancers around the country a chance to see the Rockettes in person. She also performed abroad with smaller dance companies and overseas with different cruise ships.

Klingler spent 15 years with the Radio City Rockettes, a tenure that’s pretty unheard of.

Now, she’s looking forward to bringing her experience in the professional dance world back to her hometown and inspiring others.

“I’m excited to bring some of this back and share it with the next generation of movers and dancers,” she said. “It’s one thing to teach someone the steps, right? But it’s another thing to really inspire a kid who wants to pursue a dream or just step outside their comfort zone even and just try something new.”

Klingler will be woven into Elite Dance’s regular curriculum and also teach masterclasses. Two Rockette Holiday masterclasses are being held on Dec. 12 (ages 7 to 12) and Dec. 13 (ages 12 and older) that will feature precision jazz-style choreography while revealing behind-the-scenes access to all things “Rockettes.”

Kari Neuhauser, owner of Elite Dance, said she’s looking forward to bringing in a dancer of Klingler’s caliber to work with area youth.

“I think it’s huge for the area, the studio dancers and just the area because it’s kind of unheard of for this area to have somebody of that caliber that’s willing to come in and share their expertise,” she said. “Normally, dancers are having to travel to wherever that person is located to get any kind of expertise, and that might be a clinic or one-day deal and cost a lot of money. The experience she’ll bring, I just don’t think there’s any type of exposure you can get locally that will be what she can give.”

Klinger will serve as an artist in residency through June 2021. For programming information, call Dance Elite at 438-2304.