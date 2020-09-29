For the 13th year, area musicians are coming together to perform for the annual Rockers for Knockers, “a funny name for a serious cause.”

The event raises funds for the local hospitals’ foundations to pay for mammograms for women who can’t afford them. According to event founder Mike Milligan, the event has saved lives not only by helping women afford mammograms but also by raising awareness of breast cancer and the importance of screenings.

“We’re saving lives. I have the ability to reach out and organize an event, and instead of making money for ourselves, which we do all year long, this is an event where we raise money for other people who need us. It’s kind of our superpower,” said Milligan.

Each year, the event raises around $1,000, which is split between the Community Howard Regional Health Foundation and Ascenion St. Vincent Foundation.

This year, Milligan said the event is “business as usual.” Five bands – each with a Milligan in them – will take the stage, starting with Moonbeam Gamblers, followed by Why Human, Armstrong Street, Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel, and headliner Milligan Stew.

Milligan Stew is a new version of an old band that was formed in the mid-90s with Milligan, his dad, and his brother.

“We’ve been getting together for about the past year, just something to do on Sundays. We get together and jam and make some noise at my dad’s studio. We’re doing just all kinds of stuff that all of us enjoy, Ritchie Valens, Rolling Stones, Elton John. It’s a good stew,” said Milligan.

In addition to the bands, Muse Carnival dancers will perform between acts, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 3, at Phi Delta Kappa Concert House, 2401 Saratoga Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door, cash only. All ages are welcome.