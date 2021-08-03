Robin Williams takes over at Delphi Opera House

Kokomo native Robin Williams was named as the new executive director and curator for the Delphi Opera House.

Williams will help launch the Opera House’s sixth season as it reopens after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Williams, it’s an opportunity to spread her passion for music and the arts across the central Indiana region. She comes from a long line of artists that have called Howard County their home for over 170 years. Her own artistic path took her to New Orleans, Atlanta, and Indianapolis before bringing her back to Kokomo in 2018 following the death of her mother.

“When my mother passed away in 2018 no one in my family expected me to come back here and live,” said Williams. “I was gone for 38 years. Something in my spirit told me that I had something to contribute here.”

The Kokomo art community quickly embraced her upon her return and invited her to be part of local organizations such as the Kokomo Art Association and Kokomo Onward.

Williams got her start in music as a child, first with the violin before finding a comfortable fit with the cello. By the age of 13 she was performing with the Kokomo Symphony and at 16 had a music scholarship to Ball State. When she transferred to IU her “whole life changed in terms of my music and what I want to do with music.”

In New Orleans, Williams spent time as a session musician, working with acts such as Better Than Ezra. She also worked in music management and marketing which included a stint at Cash Money Records, which is now home to artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

In 1998, Williams arrived in Indianapolis as the director of the Indianapolis Philharmonic. She was also hired by the city of Indianapolis to open up an art center in Garfield Park. A decade later she returned to New Orleans and would work with Ellis Marsalis of the legendary Marsalis jazz family to create free music programming for children. A stop in Atlanta included working on an exhibit for the 75th anniversary of the Tuskegee airmen.

Across her travels she has found that art, music and culture is a tremendous way to bring people together and the arts are also a catalyst for developing cities. She pointed to Indianapolis’ Mass. Ave. as an example of a place that has been transformed by the arts.

“[Art] is a reflection of the human experience,” Williams said. “It’s a way to bring people together who normally wouldn’t come together because they are attracted to the space, the place, the music, the event, the experience. That’s why it is so essential to have something like that.”

While she would like to stay in Kokomo, she sees taking over the role of director at the Delphi Opera House creates an opportunity to build regional strength in art by working with other towns in the area.

The Delphi Opera House has been closed since COVID-19 hit but Williams will help it make a comeback. First, it will host comedian John Branyon during the Indiana Bacon Festival Aug. 28. On Sept. 11, the Opera House welcomes folk musician Ben Bedford.

Williams also hopes to tap into the area’s Hispanic community by provided a diverse slate of programming that the entire region can enjoy.

“People need exposure [to art],” Williams said. “They need to have an opportunity to enjoy it and see something new.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.delphioperahouse.org/event-list. The website also contains a full itinerary of upcoming shows.