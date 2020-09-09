Ride of Hope to benefit Turning Point

One mother’s desire to prevent other mothers from losing their children to drug overdoses has resulted in an annual fund raiser to raise awareness to addiction, along with funds to help those who are struggling.

On Sept. 12, that fund raiser, Ride of Hope, will return for the third year at the hands of Tami Stout, who lost her son, Tyler Degenkolb, in April 2018 after he overdosed at age 23. This year, the ride is as important as ever, said Stout, as overdoses and struggles with addiction have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just horrible with the way it’s gotten with COVID and the pandemic and everything. It’s just sad. They’re good families,” Stout said. “It’s people with mental health disorders on the underlying edge of things … It’s going to be a crucial year for people. There’s a lot of depression, a lot of suicide. We are definitely trying to make this a big ride to help a lot of people.”

The ride is being presented by Tyler’s Triumphs, a nonprofit Stout formed after the death of her son, and proceeds will benefit Turning Point, which provides services and support to those impacted by mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Last year, approximately $20,000 was raised for Turning Point, and Stout hopes to meet or exceed that this year.

Since this spring, calls for service to Turning Point have increased by more than 300 percent. In January and February this year, Turning Point was receiving between 400 and 500 calls for service and seeing around 130 to 200 people per month. Since March, the nonprofit has been averaging 1,400 calls a month and is seeing 250 to 300 people face-to-face a month.

Turning Point also sends people away for treatment to either 28- or 90-day facilities, and the number of people being supported through that also has increased. In January, 10 people were sent to treatment. That increased to 12 in February and increased again to 15 in March. In April, May, and June, 20 people were sent each month, and 25 people were sent in August.

Despite the increase in demand, the staff has only increased by “half a person,” and funding hasn’t increased, according to Sherry Rayl, director of Turning Point. As such, the funds from the Ride of Hope, she said, are critical in helping people get the help they need.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“(We’re here to) help them stabilize, help them to know we were passionate, that we were loving, and we were caring. We were here, and we adopt them into our family. That’s just what we do at Turning Point, and so that really helped a lot of people get through the crisis,” said Rayl. “So I can’t imagine if Turning Point was not here, and these people didn’t know where to call. Where would our (overdose) numbers have been?”

According to Rayl, the funds from Ride of Hope will be used to pay for clients’ transportation to treatment facilities, to pay for clients’ counseling who don’t have health insurance, to help clients pay for mental health medication, and to pay for clients to have phones temporarily to allow them to communicate with Turning Point and only Turning Point.

Cost to partake in the ride of $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. The ride beings on Sept. 12 at Harley Davidson with registration from 11 to 1 p.m. The police-escorted ride consists of one stop at Harbour House, a new restaurant on Bass Lake in Knox, Ind., and will end at Block Party in Peru. Block Party, a separate event, will be donating half of the money raised to Turing Point and the other half to All Things Are Possible, a women’s recovery house in Peru.

There will be several activities taking place during Block Party, including four veterans concluding a 75-mile trek from Indianapolis at the event in the name of addiction recovery.

Stout said she’s looking forward to, in a way, merging her Ride of Hope with Block Party, as they’re both supporting the same causes.

“The whole thing is to raise awareness and funding to help people into treatment and the awareness … We’re doing everything we can to help people, and the more money and the more awareness that’s out there, you end up with more volunteers. When people see what the need is, they’re willing to maybe help,” Stout said.

The event is sponsored by McGriff Insurance Services, Mike Anderson Marion, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, and Harley Davidson of Kokomo.