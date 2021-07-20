Rhumfest puts more local talent on the stage

Homegrown talent will be on full display this weekend as more than 40 local performers will take the stage for the annual Rhumfest.

The seven-hour festival will showcase talent of all ages and music of all genres with performances from past and present students at Rhum Academy of Music, along with teachers. Sami Soutar, CEO of Rhum Academy, said the festival is a great opportunity for musicians of all talent levels to get more experience, as well as more exposure, performing live.

“I think it’s huge for our students. A lot of our students are highly motivated by performing because we do offer our student concerts every month … But especially us having gone through this pandemic, we haven’t had the opportunity to do those to the full extent that we used to,” said Soutar. “So I think just being able to get back and doing something like this, getting them up on a big stage in front of people that aren’t just their friends and family but a real audience of local people just kind of brings a whole other level to that performance experience, which is really crucial to anyone looking to perform.”

The free festival begins in Foster Park on Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. with The Page Brothers. Following, dozens of Rhum Academy of Music students and teachers will take the stage in five- and 10-minute increments.

Soutar said it will be a blitz of all kinds of music and an opportunity to hear the quality of talent from right here in Kokomo.

“We will be switching people out all day for the most part, so it’s going to be a lot of variety. I always say, ‘If you don’t like one song when you get there, stick around for five minutes, and it will be completely different,’” Soutar said.

Then, at 6 p.m., Rhum Families will play before The Spice Rack, featuring Tim Edwards and Aaron Beard, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. The Spice Rack made its debut at the Strawberry Festival and proved popular, Soutar said.

Closing out the night will be Why Human, a local punk rock grunge band. The band’s lead guitarist, Allison Bailey, just graduated from high school and is heading to Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University Bloomington in the fall. Bailey was one of Rhum Academy’s longest-running students, attending for almost 10 years.

“She does a great job, so we just really wanted to give them the opportunity to be featured before she goes off to college,” Soutar said. “They’re doing a great job. They’re really putting themselves out there. They’ve got a little bit of music on Spotify, so we’re super proud of them. We’re really excited to be able to feature them as a main act for a festival like this.”

Why Human’s lead singer, Florian Sachay, also was a longtime student at Rhum Academy.

In addition to the music, Soutar hopes to showcase the arts during the festival. All local artists are invited to bring a table and set up in the park to display and sell their art. No registration or booth fee is required.

“We just really want to feature local music and art and show all of Kokomo’s talent as much as we can,” Soutar said.

As for the libations, The Coterie will be selling drinks in the beer garden from 5 to 9 p.m., and a couple of local food vendors will be selling their savory items as well.