Rhum Academy musicians adjust to a year with little live music

In a year with few live performances and plenty of social distancing, the lives of musicians and music instructors were dramatically impacted.

At Rhum Academy of Music, CEO and instructor Sami Soutar worked to keep her own passion for music alive while finding ways to continue lessons for students so they wouldn’t fall out of practice. And while she considered many of the changes to be successful, it was an odd year in the music industry.

“It’s been hard because a lot of our teachers, myself included, play in bands and perform around town. Luckily there were still some outdoor events that I know some of our teachers were able to perform at. But now that we’re in the colder months, it’s been tough because we’re still wanting to practice and write music and work on our craft but definitely having to find ways to share that or waiting on being able to share those new things,” she said.

The way the academy itself functioned changed dramatically as well – and it wasn’t exactly great timing for Soutar. In February, Soutar just had taken over as CEO of Rhum Academy after its founder, Gary Rhum, retired. She had big plans for the academy, including adding art and dance classes. Instead of just being Rhum Academy of Music, she hoped to turn it into Rhum Academy of the Arts.

Those plans changed quickly, though, as on March 17 the academy was ordered to shut down due to the pandemic as it was deemed nonessential.

Rhum teachers began scrambling to transition as many students as possible to virtual lessons, which was something that was brand new to everyone.

“We were trying to learn what worked because it’s kind of different for everybody and every instrument as far as what’s going to make sense,” she said. “So some of us were doing lessons using Zoom and FaceTime, video apps like that. Some of us took a more tutorial-type approach where we would just be in communication with students, answering questions and sending them tutorial videos and materials.”

Unfortunately, a lot of students were unable to continue virtually, Soutar said, either because it didn’t seem like a great fit for their style of learning or because their own family’s financial situations became unsteady.

The community came to the rescue for some of the students, as donations came in to help sponsor students to be able to continue their music lessons, though Soutar said many students still haven’t been able to return yet.

“That helped some of our students that had been taking lessons here for several years but suddenly weren’t able to pay for those lessons like they normally would, so we were able to put donations toward continuing lessons for people that might not have been able to otherwise. That was really great to see our community helping us out that way,” Soutar said.

On May 25, the academy reopened to in-person lessons, though group lessons still have not resumed. Soutar switched some of the rooms around and improvised to make larger teaching rooms to allow for more social distancing.

While the academy was able to open its doors to students again, in no way did the year proceed as “normal.” Typically, student concerts are held twice a month, and there are other opportunities to perform live. However, these all came to a halt minus a few exceptions.

Luckily, Soutar said, Rhum Academy was able to continue with its two big outdoor festivals: Rhum Fest in Foster Park and the Strawberry Festival in downtown Kokomo. And both of those came with changes, including sanitizing microphones and keyboards, and in Foster Park, circles were drawn in the grass to keep the audience socially distanced.

“I’m really grateful that we were still able to do those to give our students some chances to perform that they have not had in a long time,” she said.

A new series, the Riverwalk Series, also launched in downtown Kokomo during the summer months, giving Soutar and other Rhum instructors an outlet to perform.

Now, as the year comes to a close, Soutar hasn’t forgotten about her initial plans. When the situation returns to “normal,” Soutar still hopes to add different elements of the arts to the academy as well as focus on highlighting local musicians.

“I’m excited at the prospect of being able to once again do not just student concerts but more concerts to showcase all kinds of local musicians that we have here,” Soutar said. “I know in the past we’ve had a couple big outside acts come in, but Kokomo just has so much talent. I really want to make the academy focused on supporting local talent and local musicians and bands that are performing around the area once we can safely do that again now that a lot of them have had such a hard year with not being able to perform.”