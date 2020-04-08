On March 20, per a Howard County ordinance, all businesses deemed nonessential were ordered to close to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a strain on local business owners.

To cover expenses and continue operating, some local retail store owners turned to alternative sales practices. Amber Riddle, owner of Precious Beauties Boutique, 3702 S Lafountain St., closed her brick-and-mortar store as required and immediately moved to delivering and shipping items to customers.

“I have seen a decline in sales, but people are very supportive, especially because it’s local. I do have a lot of support from that,” said Riddle.

Riddle wasn’t a stranger to online sales, so the transition to solely online hasn’t been completely new. While her store was open, she also used Facebook to promote and sell her items.

She said she believes her business will be able to withstand the restrictions until they are lifted. Her newfound marketing strategy has opened opportunities for sales she had not considered prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, she said.

“I’ve shipped to Florida. I’ve been shipping to Colorado. I’ve shipped everywhere,” said Riddle.

Even after business returns to normal, Riddle said she will continue to use some of these strategies.

Similarly, Nena Broniak, owner of Nena’s Sassy Girl Boutique, 918 S. Main St., started online sales in February just before the virus threat.

Now, with her storefront closed, she’s focusing on growing that business.

“I’m doing business through my online store and … selling on eBay and Amazon and being active on Facebook, letting people know that they can shop for jewelry, clothing, makeup, accessories through my websites. I also have customers looking through my boutique windows and calling to order, and I ship to them,” said Broniak.

Despite it, her revenue has taken a big hit. She believes the current economic situation has made people afraid to spend money. However, she was hopeful her boutique could endure the restrictions.

To shop either store, find them on Facebook at “Precious Beauties Boutique” and “Nena’s Sassy Girl Boutique.”