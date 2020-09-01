Restoration for education: Army veteran renovating historic Greentown church into a fiber arts makerspace

An Army veteran is working to keep the past alive by restoring a more than 120-year-old church that will be used as makerspace to teach and promote fiber arts.

While keeping the history of the former Greentown Brethren Church alive, Pam Hanshew hopes the makerspace will keep the fiber arts – such as rug hooking, spinning, and weaving – alive, as the arts have been fading over the years as people have lost interest in handwork, she said.

“Quite honestly, rug hooking, weaving, hooking, spinning are kind of struggling because people aren’t really interested in handwork anymore. So I thought, ’Why not have a place where people can meet, learn the arts, and get started if they don’t have the means to on their own?’” Hanshew said.

After three years of searching for a building to open a makerspace, Hanshew came across the Greentown church, which is designated as No. 18 on the Greentown Historic Trail, and fell in love with it. Its history and the craftsmanship of the building, she said, married perfectly with her mission of reviving the arts.

The church's history

The church’s origins dated back to August 1856 when a number of western Howard County residents organized Greentown’s second church.

At first, the members held their services in the established Methodist Church building, but in 1891 member Joseph Loop laid out a plot of ground to become Greentown Brethren Church, which was located on Blaine Street, two blocks east of Meridian Street on the northeast corner.

Members donated their time, as well as timber. They cut down trees and hauled them to a mill to be sawed into lumber. After 35 years, the 33 members finally had their own church. Then, in 1908, church leadership purchased a house nearby to use as the parsonage, which later led to more change. Eleven years afterward, members tore down the church and rebuilt it on a lot next to the parsonage at a cost of about $8,000.

Board meeting minutes showed that on Sept. 11, 1929, the pastor was to be paid $600 per year plus the use of the parsonage.

Over the years, the church changed names and purposes a handful of times. In the 1940s, the church merged with the evangelical churches. Then, in 1968, it became North United Methodist Church. Later, it became the Chapel of Praise, and when that congregation disbanded, the church sat empty for a number of years. Most recently, the building was used as a gift shop, dubbed The Church Mouse.

“The church started off with a revival back in the 1800s and 1900s, and it’s been moved to this location. They stucco-ed it on the outside, and they used it for several years. It’s been a residence. It’s been The Church Mouse. It’s revived itself every so often,” Hanshrew said.

A new revival

Now, Hanshew is working to revive the church again. While the basement was in decent condition when Hanshew purchased it, the chapel was in need of a lot of work. Over the years, a portion of the ceiling collapsed, though many original features remain salvageable, including the large stained glass windows and wooden beams.

To help with costs, Hanshew started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $52,000 to help with the renovations.

“Bringing it back and having a place for the community to meet and to have a place to teach fiber arts will ensure that handwork skills are passed from generation to generation,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The funds will be used to repair the ceiling, put in new electrical and plumbing, install a handicap ramp and stairlift, remodel the bathrooms to be handicap-accessible, put gravel down to expanding parking, and make other additional repairs.

Hanshew hopes to have the makerspace open by August 2021. The space will contain looms, spinning wheels, a dedicated dye kitchen, workspace, and space for lessons, and the chapel will be available to rent to help offset the overhead.

Hanshew plans to host quarterly events at the building and bring in fiber arts instructors to offer classes to the public.

“Having a place to teach fiber arts to future enthusiasts, gaining the knowledge from others who have already grown in their fiber art path as mentor and teacher ensures we never lose these valuable skills,” she said.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/renovate-to-educate. The church is located at 328 N. Meridian St. in Greentown.