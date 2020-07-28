Rescue Mission provides brand-new shoes to hundreds of students

Five-year-old Natayla Harris is starting school this year, and she’s starting it with brand-new shoes in all three of her favorite colors: pink, purple, and blue.

Last week, Harris was one of hundreds of students to receive brand-new shoes, socks, and undergarments as part of the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s annual back-to-school giveaway. Knowing Harris’ favorite colors, a volunteer dug through bins of brand-new tennis shoes to find the best pair for the child.

“Perfect,” Harris said enthusiastically after the volunteer helped her put on the shoes, which also happened to be light-ups.

Harris' mother, Anna Harris, said she was grateful the Kokomo Rescue Mission offers such a program.

“It means the world to us because we’re low-income, so we’re not able to provide absolutely everything she needs. This just helps us out tremendously,” Harris said. “To be able to know she’s going to have what she needs is a big relief. She absolutely loves light-ups.”

This year marked the fourth year for the back-to-school giveaway, and volunteers had enough items to serve 400 students in partnership with Crossroads Community Church. The giveaway was open to income-qualifying families with students ages 5 to 18 who were entering grades K-12. In addition to receiving brand-new shoes, socks, and undergarments, the students also received a $38 clothing voucher for the rescue mission’s Care and Share store.

Robin Downing, a volunteer with Crossroads Church, helped size students’ feet and find shoes for them that fit their taste. Downing said all of the children were excited and grateful to receive the shoes.

“They’re so excited. Some of them can’t believe they get a new pair of shoes, and they get shoes like somebody at school has. A lot of them come back with the shoes we gave them last year. They are so grateful, so excited,” Downing said.

Megan Long was another mother at the giveaway with her four daughters, three of whom were in the qualifying age range. Long attended last year’s event, and she said her children wore the shoes they received last year all the way up until summer.

“This is the second year doing this. Sometimes it’s a struggle to get, obviously, four kids shoes. It’s expensive. It can be, so this helps out. I always say every little bit helps,” Long said.

But the event is about more than shoes, according to Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission.

“Shoes are much more than just feet gear. They give kids a little more dignity and a little more confidence as they go back to school, and that makes them perform a little better and behave better,” said Taylor. “The whole program I believe is about giving people dignity and also helping them to maximize their capacity in life. I think you have to give people confidence that they have at least the right external tools to compete with the other kids and to thrive, so that’s really what we’re trying to do, give kids that confidence.”

This year’s giveaway served 115 families and 252 children.