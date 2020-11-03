Replay continues under new name

The same group of clinicians that has been helping the community for more than three decades is continuing to do so under a new name: Elite Therapy.

On Aug. 30, Community Howard Regional Health closed Replay Physical Therapy, but it wasn’t gone for long. Two days later, it opened under a new banner and continues to offer physical therapy services to those in the community. However, because of the news the closure made, Practice Manager Tony Pena said many people still don’t realize it’s open.

“We’re grateful to have a home and just want to make sure patients know we’re still here. We hear back periodically of patients who found their way back to us that didn’t know, and they’re just lucky enough to hear by word of mouth. We continue to try to get out and let physicians know,” said Pena who has worked at Replay, now Elite Therapy, for 23 years.

About half of the staff was able to stay on at Elite, and then a couple of additional staff members were hired after the reopening. And those hires all were former Replay staff.

“So it truly is many of the same Replay family, under a new banner but the same location, same hours, providing the same services we always have,” said Pena.

The physical therapy center opened 32 years ago and, over those decades, became a household name as the center served thousands of area high school athletes and rehabilitated thousands more in its facility.

The center got its start at the hands of physical therapists Brad Smith and Chuck Damitz. At the time, Smith was working in the Indianapolis market with the Methodist Hospital sports medicine team, and Damitz worked at then-St. Joseph Hospital. The two realized there was enough volume of patients in Kokomo to open an outpatient center so that patients didn’t have to travel to Indianapolis all the time for therapy.

The therapists had a relationship with Dr. Frank Johnson, an orthopedic surgeon who also was with Methodist Hospital at the time, and they asked him if he would be willing to drive to Kokomo a couple of days a week to see orthopedic patients.

Dr. Johnson agreed, and, with him on board, Replay was founded on Aug. 8, 1988. The center first opened in the offices across from Kokomo High School. In 1992, the owners relocated the practice to where it is located today, at 2312 S. Dixon Road, where it offered physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. It was around 1992 when the sports medicine outreach began in partnership with area high schools.

In 2006, Replay aligned with Howard Regional Health, and in 2012, Howard aligned with Community Health Network. Now, the center has become Elite.

Melissa Dicke, the new owner, has a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Florida. She established Elite Home Rehabilitation and Healthcare four years ago, a Carmel-based company that provides home healthcare services to an area that stretches from Logansport to Bloomington. She has four additional outpatient clinics under the Elite Therapy banner in Kokomo, Logansport, Lafayette, and Carmel.

While the center is no longer affiliated with the hospital, Pena said he hopes to continue to work closely with those physicians they’ve established relationships with over the last several years. He said the recent changes also provided opportunities to work with other physicians groups in the community.

“We’re absolutely excited. We really didn’t know where things were going to go for a while there, and this is just the home that we know. We’ve been working with the community for so many years. We often see the same faces … Being here that long you tend to see multiple generations from the same family. This gives us the opportunity to continue to care for the community together as a team,” Pena said.

Elite Therapy is located at 2312 S. Dixon Road. For more information, call 765-459-7275.