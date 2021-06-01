Raise a glass: KOG glassmaker's TikTok video goes viral with more than 85 million views

When a local glassmaker at Kokomo Opalescent Glass posted a video of himself doing his job on the social media app TikTok, he never expected to get the response he did.

Steven McCauley’s video went viral nearly overnight, launching him into an elite category of users after garnering more than 85 million views and 5.6 million likes. McCauley said the popularity of the video was unexpected, and as he continues to post videos on TikTok inside the 133-year-old factory, he hopes people come to appreciate the glassmaking process as much as he does.

“I hope they enjoy it as much as we do. Sometimes it’s hot, and you dread it. You don’t like it, but at the end of the day, it’s worth it. It’s unique. I don’t know exactly what I’d want anybody to gain from it but just for our company to be appreciated and to be recognized,” McCauley said.

The 2010 Northwestern High School graduate has been working at Kokomo Opalescent Glass since 2012. He started on ladle where his job was to transport molten glass from the scolding-hot furnace to a table where it would be mixed. Now, he mixes the glass, flattens it on the roller, and sends it through a machine that compacts it before it cools into sheet glass.

This process was captured in McCauley’s now-viral video. While the process sounds simple enough, McCauley said seeing it in action has been captivating for TikTok users. With century-old machinery, furnaces glowing with molten glass, and glassmakers skillfully transporting the material to McCauley with large ladles while continually flipping it around to keep it from cooling unevenly, the video has given people around the world a glimpse into the age-old process.

When the molten glass arrived at McCauley’s table, he tossed it around to flatten it before he pushed it into the rollers, a process some users compared to making pizzas and pancakes.

“The hottest pizza on the market,” one user said, while another commented “are the lava pancakes ready?” “How the inside of a Totino pizza roll is made,” another said. One user said he worked at Glass Heritage in Davenport, La., and “we order your glass all the time.”

Kokomo Opalescent Glass is the oldest manufacturer of hand-cast glass and rolled cathedral glass in America, and it’s the oldest manufacturer of opalescent glass in the world. The way the glass is made today is the same way it was made back in 1888, save for the fact that the roller now is motorized whereas it used to have to be hand-cranked.

McCauley said he has admired the work and has been fascinated by the glassmaking process since he began at the factory nine years ago, so he’s really not surprised that others are impressed as well.

“It’s not something you see every day. A lot of people that are commenting, that’s one thing they say. They never really thought about how glass is made. I think it’s something that’s fascinating. I think that’s why I liked it when I first started, to see how it’s done and the whole process from the trucks being brought in for our materials to them mixing the raw batch to us shoveling it in,” McCauley said.

The glass that’s made in Kokomo’s own factory can be found in well-known places around the world. It’s in the Vatican. It’s at the White House. It’s at Disney World, in Vegas hotels, and in the majority of Tiffany lamps. It’s located on every continent in the world.

The factory produces around 2,000 square feet of the sought-after glass each day that comes in countless different textures, colors, and cuts, and in the summer, temperatures in the factory can hover around 130 degrees.

McCauley said the scope of where the glass is sent is impressive.

“We had some guys that came in and stayed out here with us all day. You can have up to five different colors in a sheet of glass, and they were like, ‘A little more of this color, a little less of that color,’ that kind of deal, and at the end of the week, they told us they were taking all this glass that we made to Rome to redo a temple out there,” he said. “We send this glass all over the place.”

While the video posted on April 17 has garnered the most views, 85.2 million, several other of McCauley’s TikTok videos also have tallied millions of views. And within just a couple of months of starting his TikTok account, he has 553,500 followers.

When McCauley told his 7-year-old son that one of his TikTok videos went viral, the response was heart-warming.

“My son, I showed him because he’s 7. He’s got a TikTok, and he was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And then I saw a video he posted on TikTok, and he thinks I’m really famous. So he posted a video saying, ‘Steven McCauley is my dad’ like everybody would know who he’s talking about. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It melted my heart,” McCauley said.

But it’s not the first time McCauley has appeared on camera for countless to see. The glassmaker was featured in a documentary filmed by South Korean filmmakers in 2012 that aired on South Korean television and focused on businesses that were more than 100 years old.

The factory itself also has been featured in several shows and documentaries.

McCauley’s viral video hasn’t gone unnoticed by the state and local tourism offices, either. A representative with Visit Indiana, the state tourism office, contacted the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau and shared the TikTok video with Sherry Matlock, the manager of the local visitor’s bureau.

“It was just amazing,” Matlock said.

Matlock had been researching and learning about TikTok for the last couple of months while considering starting one for the visitors bureau in Kokomo as a way to promote tourism and spotlight unique parts of the community, and McCauley’s video inspired her to take the leap.

Now, the visitors bureau has its own TikTok, Visit_Kokomo, and while it’s just getting started, Matlock made sure to showcase Kokomo Opalescent Glass in one of the first videos.

“We thought if people enjoy the glassmaking process, that’s something for us to promote and then hopefully draw them to Kokomo where they can actually see it in person, not just in a video,” Matlock said.

McCauley’s videos can be found under the handle s.mccauley on TikTok.