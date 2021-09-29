‘Quilts along Wildcat’ returns

The Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild will hold its biennial quilt show, “Quilts Along the Wildcat,” this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, at the Kokomo Event Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s event will showcase the work of guild members Hazel Ingels and Mary Ann Peabody as featured quilters, and also include an exhibition of Lana Kirtley’s quilt art called “Metamorphosis: From Clothes to Quilt.”

This is the guild’s eighth show and the first in three years due to the cancellation of last year’s event to COVID.

“After a frightful year of wondering if and when we would be able to even meet again, much less put on a show, we had discussed when we would feel comfortable that we could get enough vendors and get a good turnout, as well as be safe,” said Pam Sommers, president of thw guild and publicity chair for the show. “Ours is one of the only shows being put on this year in Indiana, and we feel that now is the time. We have all had a bit of cabin fever, and I think attendees will see that in the many types of quilts, large and small, that they will see.”

During the COVID pandemic, many members of the guild turned from quilts to stitching masks, she said.

While masks won’t be required, Sommers said attendees are welcome to wear them.

Two longtime members of the Piecemakers will have their work highlighted during the event. Hazel Ingels, 94, is a charter member of the group who began helping her mother quilt at the age of 9. She would sit under her mother’s quilting frame — a makeshift device comprised of four chairs and and a vice on each to hold the quilt in place — and push the needle back up through the fabric as her mother sewed.

Mary Ann Peabody, 97, is a charter member and also a past president of Piecemakers and the Sewing Guild in Koko

mo. She grew upwatching her mother make dresses and has been sewing most of her life.

She has tried many needlework styles over the years, such as tatting and trapunto.

“Metamorphosis: From Clothes to Quilt” showcases the work of Lana Kirtley, who was inspired to do a series of quilts made from clothing after finding “a man’s shirt with big puffy sleeves that featured a large block print fabric” at the Kokomo Goodwill store, said Sommers.

Kirtley began keeping an eye out for unusual fabrics at thrift stores, buying the items when she found them and turning the pieces of clothing into quilted art.

“All the quilts have a modern look to them, as well as distinctive quilting to enhance the quilt's pattern,” said Sommers of Kirtley’s work.

The show will also feature 300 guild members’ quilts, daily demonstrations, a vendor mall and quilt appraisals by Donna Kooistra, an American Quilter’s Society certified quilt and textile appraiser.

There will also be bed turnings, a Civil War era way of showing one’s quilt work. When women gathered together they would bring their quilts and lay them on top of each other on a bed. Each woman then took turns, determined by the order of the quilts on the bed, telling her friends about the quilt she had made.

“Quilts along the Wildcat” will be held at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center (1500 Reed Road). Admission is $8.

For more information visit https://kokomopiecemakersquiltguildblog.com/.