Purdue Polytechnic moves into Inventrek

While the black and gold is the same, everything else about Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo looks markedly different this school year.

After being located within Indiana University Kokomo for the past 53 years, Purdue Polytechnic, which serves as an extension of the main Purdue campus in West Lafayette, now is located within Inventrek Technology Park. The move will bring many positives to the program, according to Purdue Polytechnic Director Jeff Griffin.

For one, he said, it’s all Purdue.

“The students have their own identity. They’re actual Purdue students. They don’t have to say they’re on the IUK campus anymore,” said Griffin. “This is a Purdue facility.”

The move outside of IU Kokomo brings big changes to Purdue on its own. Previously, all general education courses were delivered to students via IU Kokomo faculty. Now, Purdue Polytechnic's students will take all classes – including their general education classes – from Purdue’s curriculum, taught by Purdue University professors.

The additional space inside Inventrek has made this transition smooth, as there was plenty of space to accommodate more classrooms, and some additional faculty members were hired. Other professors, said Griffin, will split their time between teaching in West Lafayette and Kokomo.

The university now occupies the entire second-floor west wing inside Inventrek and about 7,000 square feet in the basement. The basement space, said Griffin, is a huge asset to Purdue. Previously, all of the equipment was “crammed pretty tight” into various classrooms on the IUK campus, and now the basement space, with expansive ceilings, will allow for more, bigger equipment and the opportunity for students to work on larger-scale projects that were difficult to do within tight quarters at IUK.

Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo offers bachelor’s degrees mechanical engineering technology, electrical engineering technology, industrial engineering technology, computer and information technology, and engineering technology, as well as an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering technology and several certificates.

Griffin said Purdue Polytechnic is fortunate to have strong relationships with area manufacturing facilities, which offer internships to students and partnerships on various projects. Many of the facilities, too, end up hiring the graduates.

“Students have access to different types of industries. We’re kind of unique in we have some heavy manufacturers here where the other (Purdue extension) locations, really, they have smaller manufacturers. We’re lucky to have some really large ones,” Griffin said.

Aptiv has Purdue Polytechnic interns working year-round, Griffin said, including about 20 students currently, and Green Cubes Technology, a former Inventek tenant, has a couple of Purdue students as well.

“Those two companies right there take a lot of the electrical students and the computer students because of a lot of the work with the autonomous vehicles and the navigation systems. You kind of need all these people working together, so Aptiv is a big employer for us,” he said.

As for FCA US, Purdue doesn’t “have enough students to keep them happy,” Griffin said, laughing.

“They like the mechanical students. They like the industrial engineering students,” he said. “One of the exciting things about being here is we’re looking at working with FCA to work out something with additive manufacturing. This is an area where we’re expanding more into because FCA actually does a lot of additive manufacturing.”

As the university produces students prepared to enter high-demand fields, Griffin said graduates are sought after by companies across the country.

Kokomo graduates currently are working for companies such as Garmin, Boeing, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Our students go all over the place. They’re sought after because the employers know the degree is exactly the same degree as it is in West Lafayette, so companies all over the country look for our graduates,” Griffin said.

This fall, enrollment sits at 130 students.